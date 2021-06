Torn Banner Studios and our publisher Tripwire have today launched Chivalry 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms offering a hack and slash multiplayer game and a sequel to the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare released back in 2012. For those of you unfamiliar with the Chivalry 2 Medieval fighting game, it offers an action hack and slash game that can be played either from first or third person perspectives and allows you to equip your character with a range of Medieval melee weapons such as long swords, battleaxes, bow, sledgehammers and more. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.