Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What dog breed is J'accuse from Lupin? Netflix pup steals the show in Part 2

By Eve Edwards
thefocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLupin is back on Netflix for Part 2 and its just as fun and slick as the first part. Award-winning French actor Omar Sy reprises his role as master thief Assane. His canine co-star J’accuse also makes a triumphant return. In Part 1, we were introduced to the dog J’accuse, who is turning into the star of Part 2. J’accuse belongs to investigative journalist Fabienne Bariot on the show.

www.thefocus.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Dreyfus
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Émile Zola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Art#French#Lupin Part
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pets
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Netflix's Lupin star teases "dangerous" part 2

Lupin fans don't have long to wait for the next batch of episodes as part 2 of the Netflix thriller finally drops this week. Ahead of its release, some of the French show's key players have teased what to expect… in only three words. Speaking to Digital Spy and other...
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix's 'gentleman thief' show 'Lupin' is really about a Black man stealing respect

Back in January, “Lupin” dropped on Netflix and instantly became one of its most popular shows. Set in Paris with an entirely French-speaking cast (it’s best watched with subtitles, not dubbed), the show is inspired by a series of novels about Arsene Lupin, the original “gentleman thief.” The source material has already been adapted into many iterations, including a popular anime, but the Netflix show isn’t about the legendary character. It’s about a man who sees in Lupin an opportunity to become something more than the African immigrant the world expects him to be.
TV SeriesObserver

Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Is Everything Broadcast TV Should Be

Netflix’s Lupin quickly became the most-watched show in France and Italy following Part I’s release January 8. Soon, it was trending in the top three in the United Kingdom and became the first French series to chart in Netflix’s Top 10 in both the U.S. and Brazil. The streamer announced in April that the stylish heist drama accrued 76 million views over its first 28 days of availability. This would tie it with The Witcher as Netflix’s second most-watched original series ever if the streamer’s numbers are to be believed.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Happened at the End of Part 1 of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Season 1 Recap?

What Happened at the End of Part 1 of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Season 1 Recap?. Lupin fans have been counting down the days till the second installment of the series is released on Netflix worldwide. Thankfully, the wait is over, and fans can finally learn what happened on the beach after that. This is a summary of how the first part ended for fans who need a quick refresher or new viewers who have got caught up in the Lupin frenzy ahead of the second batch of episodes.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Lupin Part 2 Ending Explained: What’s Next for Netflix’s Gentleman Thief?

This piece contains spoilers for Netflix’s Lupin Part 2. Netflix’s French crime drama Lupin began by adapting Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin adventure “The Queen’s Necklace,” but while the ten episodes have put new spins on other Lupin stories, the overall story concerns the eponymous necklace and how it links the Pellegrini and Diop families across twenty-five years. The recently-released Part 2 resolves the series’ biggest question: Will Assane Diop (Omar Sy) be able to have his revenge on Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre)? More vitally, will he be able to do so while upholding Arsène Lupin’s code of the gentleman thief—that is, to get justice without killing?
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Here's What You Absolutely Must Know About 'Lupin' Part 3

[This article contains spoilers from part 2 of Lupin. Please read at your own risk!]. So, part 2 of Lupin literally just premiered on Netflix, and it seems like the streaming giant expects me to not get off my couch today, because I'm busy bingeing it like nobody's business. Although, given how the show follows Assane Diop, a French gentleman thief who adopts the name Arsène Lupin and leaves clues all through Paris to avenge his late father, it's likely someone would find out about my plans for the weekend. Oops.
TV SeriesThrillist

The 'Lupin' Twists to Remember Before Watching Part 2 of Netflix's Heist Hit

A rundown of what was happening to Assane Diop at the end of the first part of the French series. Like any slyly executed magic trick, every episode of Netflix's witty French caper series Lupin relies on the viewer tracking certain essential pieces of information while missing other tidbits that might reveal the inevitable surprise. The pleasure lies in being deceived, in getting the rug pulled out from underneath you by the show's clever gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) and his various associates, but that "a-ha!" effect still requires that you follow closely for the scheme to work. It's a careful narrative balancing act.
TV Seriescntraveler.com

On Location: Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Brings Viewers from the Louvre to a Parisian High School’s Attic

Before diving into the world of Lupin, Netflix’s biggest international hit of the year, viewers may not have known much, if anything, about Arsène Lupin. The fictional gentleman thief, dreamed up by author Maurice Leblanc in the early 20th century, serves as the inspiration for French actor Omar Sy’s chameleon character, Assane Diop. But while Lupin was a new character for many audiences around the world, the Parisian backdrop to Assane’s incredible heists was far more recognizable.
Plant City, FLplantcityobserver.com

Pups will soon show off their talent in upcoming comedic stunt dog show

The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, which was seen on America’s Got Talent, will be performing at the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds this Saturday. A pup-tacular show is coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival TECO Expo Hall this Saturday that is sure to be a howling good time for the entire family.
Retailz-lane.com

Netflix Online Shop to Sell Products Tied to Shows Like ‘Lupin’

There will be “Lupin” pillows and Netflix-branded boxer shorts. There will be caps, necklaces, charms and hoodies, all of it for sale at Netflix.shop, a site that goes live on Thursday, when the world’s biggest streaming company plants a flag in the territory of e-commerce. The shopping site gives Netflix...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Part 2 of ‘Lupin’: Does Raoul Die in ‘Lupin’?

Part 2 of ‘Lupin’: Does Raoul Die in ‘Lupin’?. Lupin Part 2 is finally available on Netflix after a six-month wait. Raoul (Etan Simon) is kidnapped by Hubert Pellegrini’s (Hervé Pierre) villainous henchman Leonard, and the five episodes pick up where Part 1’s cliffhanger left off. But what happened to Raoul?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Lupin is still entertaining in Part 2 and Omar Sy is still a gravitational force, but the Killing Eve-style strains are starting to show

"There are car chases across the French countryside, a spooky near-haunted house, romantic interludes along the Champs-Élysées and the Seine, plus a finale that’s pure Hitchcockian pastiche. Accompanied by Mathieu Lamboley’s score, Lupin has, like its hero and its literary inspiration, a magician’s swagger, daring you to see beyond the sleight of hand," says Daniel Fienberg. "And beyond the sleight of hand, there’s often additional flash and little more. Assane is always four or five steps ahead of everybody to a degree that’s exhausting and, when (George) Kay and the writers skip major logical steps in his process, it’s extra frustrating. The show is still very entertaining, but even in leaving you wanting more — at least fans go into these five episodes knowing that’s it until Part 3 — you can see how it might not be sustainable; it’s a bit like how Killing Eve had one superb season and then the strain of repeating the same tricks became too much. Maybe Killing Eve suffered because the writers understood that both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were needed for the alchemy, while Lupin could last because only Sy is required. He has simmering chemistry with (Ludivine) Sagnier and (Clotilde) Hesme, but he could probably have simmering chemistry with a baguette. Watching these five episodes, he gets to be a romantic lead, an action star and a suave model for trench coats, track suits and and some ridiculous disguises. Sy is so good and so versatile that I’m ready for Lupin to really explore what the character’s race means in contemporary France."
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Netflix’s Lupin: The Evolution of Lupin vs. Ganimard

This piece contains spoilers for Netflix’s Lupin Part 2. Netflix’s Lupin ended Part 1 on the ultimate fannish moment, with Officer Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) addressing Assane Diop (Omar Sy) as “Arsène Lupin?”—and then picked up Part 2 with Assane responding in turn, identifying his new ally Guedira as “Ganimard,” the name of Lupin’s archnemesis. Throughout the latter five episodes of George Kay’s (Killing Eve) French crime drama, the gentleman thief and the police officer replicate their literary heroes’ dynamic—shifting between rivals on opposite sides of the law to something approaching friendship—while evolving the relationship beyond Maurice Leblanc’s original characters.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Greeley dog wins Best of Breed at Westminster Dog Show

A Greeley canine was the top dog in its breed category at the Westminster Dog Show over the weekend. Bogie won the Best of Breed award for the Otterhound group during the competition in Lyndhurst, New York. He is the dog of former Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sarah MacQuiddy and her husband Rusty Mellon, formerly with the Greeley Police Department.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Lupin season 3 coming to Netflix in 2021?

Lupin is one of the most popular shows on Netflix after part 2 premiered on the streaming service in June 2021. We already know that Lupin season 3 is happening at Netflix, but we still don’t know quite when to expect the new episodes. This show is one of the...
Animalspetlox.com

The Smartest Dog Breeds

Just like human intelligence, there are levels to how smart dogs are based on their breed. Although each dog is unique and there are some that may stand out in the crowd, there are certain inherent qualities that are fixed in them as a whole. We have looked to the American Kennel Club for their picks and here they are (in no particular order)!