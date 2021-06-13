Cancel
Neil Finn's Run-In with Lindsey Buckingham Fan

By Martin Kielty
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neil Finn admitted was concerned about negative reactions from Lindsey Buckingham fans upon joining Fleetwood Mac. The Crowded House frontman became part of the group along with Mike Campbell after Buckingham's acrimonious 2018 departure. In a recent BBC interview, Finn said: “I had no idea whether I was going to have a half a dozen Lindsey fans poking their tongues out. But that didn't happen, luckily. Only once did I have someone in the front row with a Lindsey T-shirt on, pointing at it in front of me.” He added, “[B]y halfway through the show they were jigging around like everyone else.”

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME.

Neil Finn
Stevie Nicks
Lindsey Buckingham
#The Crowded House
My my, this certainly has been a busy season for Irish music-makers (or maybe we’re just hearing more about them these days) – Cathal Coughlan, Keeley, Lori Sky (formerly Lorraine McCauley), Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell – so much goodness flowing from the Emerald Isle. Once again, we turn our attention to Dublin (via the south-eastern town of Wicklow).