What type of car do you drive? That’s a question I get asked a lot by readers who want to see if I can tip my hat and show some kind of bias. But the truth is, I don’t own a vehicle, because I get enough new vehicles every week to where I don’t need one. However, up until last fall my wife did own a GMC Yukon, which she traded in for a brand new Honda Pilot. Read into that what you want.