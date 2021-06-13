Cancel
Knesset approves new coalition, ending Netanyahu’s long rule

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
AP
Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences. Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

