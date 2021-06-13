Three NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, June 13

We have two more playoff games scheduled for Sunday. The action gets underway with Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks, and the Bucks will be looking to even the series before it heads back to Brooklyn. Then, we have Game 4 between the Suns and Nuggets, and the Nuggets will be fighting to stave off elimination. They’ve been embarrassed in their first three games vs. the Suns, but a team with their backs against the wall can always be dangerous. Overall, it’s a great day to look for some value in the player prop market.