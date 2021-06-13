Cancel
NBA

Three NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, June 13

SportsGrid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have two more playoff games scheduled for Sunday. The action gets underway with Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks, and the Bucks will be looking to even the series before it heads back to Brooklyn. Then, we have Game 4 between the Suns and Nuggets, and the Nuggets will be fighting to stave off elimination. They’ve been embarrassed in their first three games vs. the Suns, but a team with their backs against the wall can always be dangerous. Overall, it’s a great day to look for some value in the player prop market.

The Denver Nuggets knew after Jerami Grant departed during the 2020 offseason that they were operating at a major disadvantage during the beginning of the 2020-21 season. A team with very few athletic forward options ready to contribute at a high level, the Nuggets made the most of their situation, often going small and playing two, three, sometimes even four guards at the same time. Something had to change, and at the 2021 trade deadline in late March, the Nuggets acquired Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.