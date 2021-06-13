Cancel
Motorsports

Coby Wins One For The Short Trackers In SRX Opener

 10 days ago

One of the most talked-about features of the new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was the fact that local, grassroots short track racers would be going up against some of the biggest names in all of motorsports. Stafford Motor Speedway's local hero, Doug Coby, showed the nation exactly what these short-track superstars can do – he dominated the evening, holding off the likes of Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart to score the win in the Camping World SRX Series' inaugural event.

Iowa State
Tony Kanaan
Greg Biffle
Tony Stewart
Michael Waltrip
Doug Coby
Bobby Labonte
Helio Castroneves
Hailie Deegan
Motorsports
NASCAR
Sports
