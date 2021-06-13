Coby Wins One For The Short Trackers In SRX Opener
One of the most talked-about features of the new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was the fact that local, grassroots short track racers would be going up against some of the biggest names in all of motorsports. Stafford Motor Speedway’s local hero, Doug Coby, showed the nation exactly what these short-track superstars can do – he dominated the evening, holding off the likes of Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart to score the win in the Camping World SRX Series’ inaugural event.speed51.com