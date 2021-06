On May 2, 2021, the top seeded Watchung Hills Warriors 9U travel baseball team were victorious over the second seeded Denville Baseball Dragons 9U by a final score of 6-4. The Warriors scored runs in each of the first four innings to secure a 6-0 lead heading to the fifth inning. The Dragons battled back scoring three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to comeback against the Warriors. Both teams fought hard and played well in this exciting game. In the end, the Warriors held on and were crowned champions keyed by aggressive base running, strong pitching and a solid defense.