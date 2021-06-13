City Woman Facing Robbery, Assault Charges After Stabbing
A Jamestown woman was being held for court following a stabbing incident Saturday night. Lee Perez, 29, is in Jamestown City Jail on first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief charges. Police were alerted at 9:46 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the west side of the city and found that Perez “forcibly stole money and intentionally stabbed a victim with a knife,” JPD said in a news release.www.post-journal.com