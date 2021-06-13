Velshi: It’s time for the G7 to tackle our collective greatest threat -- climate change

Climate scientists, broadcast meteorologists, and citizens are uniting on 21 June — the summer solstice or Show Your Stripes Day — to raise awareness around the climate crisis.The Show Your Stripes campaign is centred around data visualisations developed by Professor Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading and lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report.The “Warming Stripes” graphics are visual representations of changes in temperature since the early 20th century. Each stripe represents the average annual temperature in a given country, region or body of water.For essentially every region or country, the...