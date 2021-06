Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and that “he was gone” prior to being resuscitated. Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during the first half of Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash against Finland. He subsequently received lengthy treatment and went to hospital. However, the football world breathed a sigh of relief when it was confirmed that he was in a stable condition. The match also resumed, with Finland taking a 1-0 win.