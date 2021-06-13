How to Change Weapons in Chivalry 2
Wondering how to change weapons in Chivalry 2? Here's everything you need to know about doing so in and out of battle. Knowing how to change weapons in Chivalry 2 can be the difference between staying alive and waiting on the respawn timer. Whether it's a halberd or a knife, every weapon serves a purpose. Some weapons have increased range and damage but may be slow, making you more deliberate and strategic with your strikes. Other weapons are fast and deadly but only effective at short range.www.gameskinny.com