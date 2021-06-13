How to Change Weapons in Chivalry 2

Right now, the WYVERN DAGGER is the best weapon in MUCK. That isn’t saying a lot, because there really aren’t that many weapons in MUCK so far. And it is a supremely goofy little game, but let’s talk about the best weapon anyway. It attacks twice as fast as any other weapon — literally, each attack is two attacks in one! That also makes it one of the few unique weapons in the game, and getting it can be pretty tricky. You’ll have to go hunting for Wyverns — naturally.