Ford Mustang Mach-E Road Test: Incredible, Almost Unbelievable

The Ford Mustang needs no introduction. Known for the iconic roar of its dolcite V8, its covetable racing record and for being cooler than the other side of the pillow, the irreverent pony car is well and truly entering middle age with over fifty years of history behind it. And while some of us are on to our second marriage and considering hair plugs by middle age, the new release and revamped Mustang Mach 1 is Ford’s way of raging against the dying of the light.