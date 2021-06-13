Ford Mustang Mach-E Road Test: Incredible, Almost Unbelievable
One of the great perks of being an automotive writer is the ability to drive a wide variety of vehicles. Styling, performance, handling, and aesthetics are all attributes that get attention when slipping behind the wheel of a new model. So, when offered a chance to climb into the driver’s seat of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, I was excited to try out the new all-electric-powered sports car that carries the iconic Mustang badge.www.thelascopress.com