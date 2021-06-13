Cancel
Soccer

Copa America review 13th June

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two matches to enjoy from Group B as the Copa America gets underway this evening. Hosts Brazil take on Venezuela in Brasilia, before Colombia face Ecuador in the second match from Cuiabá. Hosts Brazil get us underway this evening, as they take on Venezuela from the Arena Pantanal...

www.besoccer.com
Person
Thiago Silva
#Copa America#Colombia#Venezuela#Group B#Cuiab#Cbf
Soccerindiaeveryday.com

Copa America drama eclipses World Cup qualifiers

South American World Cup qualifiers involving bitter rivals Colombia and Argentina, and Paraguay hosting Brazil, are being overshadowed by a possible player revolt against taking part in the upcoming Copa America. The South American tournament is .... Copa America drama eclipses World Cup qualifiers. This article is published at 07...
SoccerSB Nation

Brazil Players Talk Boycott Of Copa America

This past season was an absolute grind for players as competitions were compressed into a tight schedule due to the covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, for many players there will not be an opportunity to get a rest as several major international tournaments were postponed from last summer to this summer. Liverpool FC’s Brazilian contingent of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino may get an unexpected rest this summer, however, as the Copa America tournament is in serious doubt.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Copa America: Argentina confirm participation in tournament

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 7 (ANI): Argentina has confirmed their participation in the upcoming Copa America following controversy over the tournament's relocation to Brazil. Copa America was previously slated to be hosted in Argentina and Colombia, but the competition was moved to Brazil because of rising Covid-19 cases and political...
Soccermacaubusiness.com

Brazil unveils COVID-19 protocols for Copa America

Players taking part in the Copa America in Brazil will be tested every 48 hours under sanitary protocols outlined by local officials on Monday. As expected, there will be no fans at the stadiums while players, coaches and other team staff are only allowed to leave their hotels for training, matches or to attend to health matters.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Argentina preparing for Copa America but still worried – Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni discussed the scheduled Copa America ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said La Albiceleste are preparing for the Copa America to go ahead amid uncertainty, though he still has concerns. The Copa America is scheduled to get underway in Brazil on...
Soccersandiegosun.com

New doubts cloud Copa America in Brazil

New doubts gathered on Tuesday over the Copa America five days from kick-off, as Brazil's Supreme Court agreed to consider blocking the troubled tournament and the Brazilian national team's players said they were against holding it. Organisers are battling the odds to pull off the South American football championships this...
WorldESPN

Copa America bracket and fixtures schedule

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for Copa America, including the knockout bracket. The 10 teams have been drawn into two groups of five. All but the bottom-placed team will be eliminated at the end of the group stage. The competition will then move onto a knockout...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Brazil Supreme Court to consider halting Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hold hearings on a request to block the Copa America, casting new doubt on the troubled South American football championships five days from kickoff. With the clock ticking down to Sunday's opening match, Brazil stepped in last week as emergency hosts, after the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, pulled the plug on Argentina.
Socceramicohoops.net

Santiago Urmenho was called up by Peru to the Copa America

Ricardo Gareca has included Lyon striker in the Peruja squad for the competition to be held in Brazil. This Thursday The Peruvian national football team, led by Ricardo Gareca, has announced its invitation to the 2021 Copa America Where great modernity was the call of Muqaddam al-Assad, Santiago Urmenio, and not to invite the midfielder from America, Pedro Aquino.
Soccernewsatw.com

Copa America 2021: Everything you need to know

Dates: 13 June to 10 July Host: Brazil Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Euro 2020 isn’t the only major tournament in town this summer. In Brazil, 10 South American sides will contest the delayed 47th edition of the Copa America, with all 28 games broadcast live on the BBC.
Soccerdailymagazine.news

Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America

The Copa America has been rocked by one surprise after another, but there were none Wednesday as Brazil coach Tite named his squad for the troubled tournament, led by superstar Neymar. The defending South American champions will keep a roster nearly identical to the one that beat both Ecuador and...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s international players were reluctant to play in the Copa America on home soil. Now that they’re committed, they’re favored to win it. Argentina still looms as a threat to Brazil’s title defense, but now as a visiting team. Argentina and Colombia were dropped as tournament...
SoccerESPN

Mastercard, Ambev back away as Copa America sponsors

Mastercard Inc and drinks company Ambev, major sponsors of South American football, backed away from the Copa America on Wednesday as players criticised organisers for moving the tournament to Brazil despite one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. - Brazilian footballers criticise Copa America switch. - Brazil boss Tite denies...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Messi seeks to break spell with Argentina at Copa America

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Nearly at the age of 34, Lionel Messi may just have two more shots at hitting an elusive target: winning a first title with Argentina. Next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be his last, while the Copa America that starts Sunday in Brazil might be his best chance of finally lifting an international trophy.
Soccerjagonews24.com

Brazil squad confirm they’ll play the Copa America

The Brazil national team have released a statement that explains they will compete in this summer's Copa America, even if they have several doubts about the way the tournament has been organised. This year's Copa America was due to be played in Argentina and Colombia, but will now be held...
Worldbesoccer.com

Seven players to watch at the Copa America

Copa America gets underway this weekend. Ahead of the big kick-off, we took a look at seven players to keep an eye on. At long last, after a 12-month delay and then so much uncertainty over the past few weeks, Copa America will start this weekend. While the fact it...
MusicSB Nation

June 7th - 13th Open Thread

Welcome to the open thread, where anything goes within reason and is your daily dose of TLO randomness. The main page historically provides open threads on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season, so feel free to participate in those while you follow along with all the exciting footballing action. I guess we've kind of taken over the weekend Open Thread duties most weekends so hang out here if you wish.
New York City, NYchatsports.com

Internationals | Alex Callens Selected for Copa America

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that defender Alex Callens has been selected to represent Peru at the upcoming Copa America. Callens, 29, made his senior international debut in 2013 and has collected 13 caps for his country since. This news comes after head coach Ricardo Gareca selected Callens as part of his squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Josef Martinez makes Venezuelan Copa America roster

The Venezuelan National Team formally announced their final roster for the upcoming Copa America and have included Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez in the squad. While we are all happy for Martinez, who has fought his way back from a devastating injury to reach the top level with his national team, our congratulations might be through gritted teeth. It means he will miss at least three Atlanta United matches against NYCFC, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls when the team returns to play next Sunday. Venezuela’s last group stage game is June 27, the same day Atlanta plays Red Bulls. If Venezuela advances to the knockout rounds of the Copa—and they only need to finish above Peru in their group to do so—Martinez will miss at least one more match against the Chicago Fire on July 3. Atlanta then plays Nashville SC on July 8.
SoccerESPN

Brazil searches for right target man for Copa America

SAO PAULO --  Brazil has always produced some of the best goal scorers in soccer. But as the Copa America approaches, Brazil coach Tite knows he doesn't have a Ronaldo or Romario type of target man to rely on. Instead, Tite is split between four options going into Sunday's...