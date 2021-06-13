Fort police and state fire marshal investigate suspicious death
Editor’s note: the following information has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from Fort Atkinson Police Department, is investigating a suspicious death and residential fire that took place on Friday, June 11, 2021. The investigation also involved a statewide AMBER Alert late Friday night that resolved with the safe recovery of the child, shortly after the alert was issued.fortatkinsononline.com