24323 Lanning Drive

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sherwood Forest neighborhood. When you walk in the front door, you will find a lovely family room with Cathedral ceilings, skylights, and built-in shelving. The open kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and a window seat perfect for the casual breakfast. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor with a table for folding and storage. You will find charm on the main level with extra tall windows, wainscoting, and chair rails. Upstairs has 4 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The Master suite has a spacious walk-in closet along with an updated bathroom. If you need more space, you can venture to the finished basement, which has new flooring, a cedar closet, and a full bathroom. It offers a full, private office with built-in bookshelves and desks. The deck off the family room leads to the gazebo where you can relax around the propane fire pit or turn on the ceiling fan during the warmer summer days. You can relax in the picturesque yard and watch the wildlife. Come see everything this home has to offer.