24323 Lanning Drive

Panr
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article24323 Lanning - BACKS UP TO LAKE- GORGEOUS VIEW! - ALL BEDROOMS DOWN in this beautiful Lake crest Home. Expansive game room upstairs. The home backs up to the lake for serene evenings on the covered patio. Lovely architectural detail, tile and wood look laminate in public and wet areas, carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs in the game room. The rock detail on the fireplace surround give the warm/cozy feeling to the family room. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances and high arched pot filler faucet. Master suite includes large bedroom with bay window sitting area, separate vanities with garden tub and separate shower. 2 large master bedroom closets. In home Utility area with room for extra refrigerator. The neighborhood includes walking trails, pool, playground and community center. Easy living ready for move-in!

www.pvpanther.com
#Family Room#Game Room#Bay Window#Apartments Houses
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Beauregard Drive

Just over 1/2 acre lot within walking distance to Bryce Resort (walk down Stonewall and then along the golf course on Fairway Dr)! Corner lot with frontage on both Stonewall Dr and Beauregard Dr. Listing courtesy of Era Valley Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Real Estatetarrantandharman.com

1637 Rock Springs Drive

Adorable cape cod style home with original refinished hardwood flooring. Nestled on a cul-de-sac this home sits on just over a half acre. Enjoy the quiet street, yet close to shopping, schools, and so much more. This 3 bedroom home is great for a first time home buyer or some one looking to downsize. Relax in the back on the covered porch which is great to enjoy nature and see wildlife, or great for entertaining. The main floor boasts plenty of room with additional space in the attic where you can create an additional bedroom or living area. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home. Being sold as-is.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 Gracecroft Drive

Incredibly Maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 BA Townhouse w/ Gas Fireplace and Large Deck Backing To Woods! Welcome to 120 Gracecroft Drive. Current owners have lavished great care to ensure this house is ready for your family! On the main level, appreciate the spacious feel of 9' ceilings. The kitchen features new flooring, 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances (range 2020, microwave 2019, dishwater 2016, fridge 2010), and a pantry! Separate dining room provides ample space for the whole family. Off the family room is a spacious deck overlooking the fenced in yard, with views of the woods beyond. Upstairs are three ample bedrooms, including the oversized primary suite w/ walk in closets and an office nook! The upper level bathroom has been recently refloored for your enjoyment. In the lower level the fourth bedroom provides direct access to the full bathroom. In the rear, the walk out living room features a gas fireplace and access to the large fenced yard!Gas HVAC, Gas Water Heater, and Roof are only 5-6 years old! Come make this house and WONDERFUL Havre de Grace your home!
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

14 Maid Marion Drive

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sherwood Forest neighborhood. When you walk in the front door, you will find a lovely family room with Cathedral ceilings, skylights, and built-in shelving. The open kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and a window seat perfect for the casual breakfast. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor with a table for folding and storage. You will find charm on the main level with extra tall windows, wainscoting, and chair rails. Upstairs has 4 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The Master suite has a spacious walk-in closet along with an updated bathroom. If you need more space, you can venture to the finished basement, which has new flooring, a cedar closet, and a full bathroom. It offers a full, private office with built-in bookshelves and desks. The deck off the family room leads to the gazebo where you can relax around the propane fire pit or turn on the ceiling fan during the warmer summer days. You can relax in the picturesque yard and watch the wildlife. Come see everything this home has to offer.
thervagroup.com

7800 Willow Walk Drive

THIS AMAZING UPDATED RANCH HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER ASHBROOK COMMUNITY WILL NOT LAST LONG! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features ALL NEW FLOORING including NEW LVP & NEW CARPET. The ENTIRE HOME including ceilings, walls, and trim have JUST BEEN PAINTED. This home was just power washed as well. The HVAC was replaced in 2018 & has a new thermostat, the roof is only a few years old & the home contains a HONEYWELL WHOLE HOME GENERATOR. Inside you will find a large family room w/ new carpet, a beautiful gas fireplace and connects to the massive deck. The large eat-in kitchen features lots of cabinetry, new LVP floors, a bar area & has gorgeous natural light. The primary bedroom is generous in size & features new carpet, a large walk-in closet & an ensuite which has a wonderful soaking tub, shower, new toilet & new floors. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have brand new carpet & share a large jack and jill bathroom. The home has wonderful storage w/ a large HEATED 2 car side entry garage w/ a pedestrian door. Enjoy relaxing on the massive custom back deck which is so peaceful. This home is on a corner lot for added privacy. Wonderful Chesterfield County Schools & Great Neighborhood Amenities.
robbybrady.com

503 Summitbluff Drive

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JUNE 13TH 2-4PM. Location, location, location!!!!! This Beautiful home is just minutes from Downtown Travelers Rest and a 15 minute drive to Downtown Greenville. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Poplar Forest. Walk-up either side of the grand, double staircase to enjoy your rocking chair front porch. As you enter the home you will notice the huge living space that features 9ft ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors that extend throughout the main level. The kitchen is perfectly positioned between the Dining Room and Great Room for entertaining guests. The spacious Master Suite is located on the second level complete with a double vanity, walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Conveniently located across the hall are 3 additional bedrooms, an office space, and a walk-in laundry room. Poplar Forest community has so much to offer all ages. Tennis Courts, Playground, and Pool...Enjoy the wonderful amenities without ever leaving the neighborhood!!!
Real Estateremaxessential.com

237 Harris Creek Drive

3.9 uncleared acerage located off Harris Creek Road, to Harris Creek Drive, private, bumpy, dirt road, no soil evaluation, modular homes in area, another 3.9 acres attached also available. Owner is licensed NC Realtor. Listing provided courtesy of Dennis Bragg of Century 21 Champion Real Estate. © 2021 NCRMLS. All...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot A Montview Drive

Don't wait to jump on one of the last remaining water front lots in Wildwood Valley. This large 3.6 acre lot offers privacy and potential elevated views across the 12 acre lake. Enjoy fishing, canoeing, swimming or just porch gazing. Recent 3 bedroom perk on file. Listing courtesy of Nest...
MLShomeslegend.com

40 Buttercup Drive

Here is your new home or home away from home with lake access inside of a gated community. Spacious with 3 bed and 2 bath features: large cozy front porch, big rooms and closets, updated kitchen and baths, includes all appliances and some furnishings, large metal carport, out building that matches the home and so much more!! Enjoy time by the lake with access to two boat ramps and pier for fishing or recreation. Don't miss out on this one!
anytimerealty.com

51 Gregory Hill Drive

Searching for a house that is a perfect 10, inside and out? Look no further! 51 Gregory Hill is a standout. The curb appeal is limitless and the house is nestled on a cul-de-sac street boasting a location that is central to everything - schools, town, and highways. The interior is meticulously maintained and decorated in light, airy tones that are beyond welcoming. The spacious remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances opens to a family room with dramatic cathedral ceiling, floor- to -ceiling brick fireplace, hardwood flooring, built-ins, sliders to expansive deck, and newly installed doorway providing access to garage. The dining room is light and bright and adds to the overall charm of the home. And "versatility" best describes the front- to -back living room, offering ample space for office AND entertaining. Upstairs are FOUR bedrooms including an ensuite master, hardwood flooring throughout, and an upgraded hallway bath. The allure continues... with a finished walkout lower level, ideal for playroom, media, or office! And last but certainly not least, enjoy a private, park-like backyard, so conducive to endless summer barbecues, kickball games, or simply sitting back to enjoy nature's sights and sounds. Additional amenities include 2-car attached garage, central air, gleaming hardwood floors, roof 2008, and natural gas heat. Do not miss this fabulous property!!
anncarrrealestate.com

9516 National Pines Drive

Enjoy a true lock and leave lifestyle in this gorgeous move in ready single story home with backyard views of the treed greenbelt. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is in a great location that backs to the Westridge Golf Course. Sophisticated home features a large open living room with impressive floor to ceiling gas log stone fireplace, extensive wood flooring, plantation shutters, solar tubs & granite baths. Entertainers kitchen with large island, breakfast nook, professional grade gas cook range & stove. Owner's retreat offers an absolutely huge walk in closet & upgraded master bath with separate vanities and walk in shower. Enjoy evening views of the treed greenbelt from the backyard on the large patio. Frisco ISD.
bre.io

2728 W Peninsula Drive

A quick look into the surrounding area. If you're interested in learning more about the area, get in touch.
robbybrady.com

Londonberry Drive

Calling on builders and buyers who are looking for a lot in a great location and wonderful community to build a new home with over an acre of land. This lot is located in Shannon Forrest in Spartanburg with is approaching 300k for resale homes in the community. The location is supreme being located next to I26, Spartanburg City Hub that has all the shopping and restaurants almost anyone could ever want. Excellent District 6 schools like Dorman High school. Theres so much value here its hard to believe. Inquire today.
Real Estateviewlascruceshomes.com

6695 Butterfield Ridge Drive

Contemporary southwest luxury - this stunning custom built home has been renovated throughout! From the minute you enter the gated community, this home calls to you. Enter the long winding driveway decorated with colorful foliage & you immediately feel a sense of calm. As you enter the light, bright entry of this 3379sf beauty, you want to explore. There's a large family room with panoramic windows to enjoy the mountain views or just sit by the modern gas fireplace. Adjacent is the chef's kitchen packed with upscale appliances, center island & breakfast bar. Then very close is the formal dining room which also looks out to the spectacular Organ Mtns! The large owners suite & en suite bath has a resort-feel. The 2 guest bedrooms each have their own bath with walk-in shower. Custom wood cabinetry, skylights & all tile flooring throughout. Step out back to the expansive covered patio with hardwood ceilings, fans & solar shades. Custom built pergola highlights the outdoor cooking area. And, when you.
anytimerealty.com

74 Wellington Drive , #74

Dont miss out on this lovely 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo in the desirable Wellington condominium complex. The first floor has an open floor plan leading from a well laid out kitchen into the dining room that opens to a spacious living room with big windows and lots of natural light. The first floor also has a bedroom as well as a full bath. Stairs lead up to the second bedroom with its own half bath. WHAT SETS THIS UNIT APART is the flooring in the living and dining rooms. It is traditional oak flooring and it is beautiful! This home is in great condition and move-in ready. The basement has a shared laundry room and a locked storage unit. As a resident you can enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. The grounds of this complex are wonderful with beautiful flowers, walkways and benches. The location is a quick and easy commute to I-84, Route 9 and UCONN. The area also has great shopping and dining. Make your appointment today.
lisacburkemper.com

321 Pecan Bluffs Drive

Welcome to 321 Pecan Bluffs Dr. in the desirable Wentzville school district. This 3 bed, 2 bath home was built in 2015. When you walk in you will notice the soaring 9 foot ceilings and the open floor plan. Through the hall, is the living room with plenty of space and natural light. To your right is the dining area with engineered wood flooring which leads in to the kitchen that boasts tons of counter space, tall cabinets and black appliances. The owner's suite is spacious and has a walk in closet and en-suite bath. Master bath has shower/tub combo and great of counter space. This home also has two other good sized bedroom and another full bath. Basement is unfinished and ready for storage or another living space. The backyard is level and has a great patio for entertaining. Do not miss out on this home, it will surely go fast!
