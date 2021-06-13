24323 Lanning Drive
24323 Lanning - BACKS UP TO LAKE- GORGEOUS VIEW! - ALL BEDROOMS DOWN in this beautiful Lake crest Home. Expansive game room upstairs. The home backs up to the lake for serene evenings on the covered patio. Lovely architectural detail, tile and wood look laminate in public and wet areas, carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs in the game room. The rock detail on the fireplace surround give the warm/cozy feeling to the family room. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances and high arched pot filler faucet. Master suite includes large bedroom with bay window sitting area, separate vanities with garden tub and separate shower. 2 large master bedroom closets. In home Utility area with room for extra refrigerator. The neighborhood includes walking trails, pool, playground and community center. Easy living ready for move-in!