England make winning start to Euro 2020 thanks to Sterling strike

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaheem Sterling ignited England's Euro 2020 campaign as the Manchester City forward's clinical finish sealed a 1-0 win against Croatia in their Group D opener on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side were struggling to break down Croatia until Sterling struck in the second half at sun-baked Wembley. The 26-year-old's first goal at a major tournament -- in his 13th game -- was the perfect riposte to critics who questioned Southgate's decision to select him instead of Jack Grealish.

