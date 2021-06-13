Cancel
Children’s access to online porn fuels sexual harassment, says commissioner

richardhartley.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurbs on children’s access to online pornography need to be brought in urgently to stop the spread of an activity that is partly to blame for normalising sexual harassment in schools, according to the new children’s commissioner for England. Dame Rachel de Souza is urging governments and tech companies to...

