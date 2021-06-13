Cancel
Movies

Parallel review – nonsense in the multiverse

Cover picture for the articleFour friends find a portal to a multitude of parallel, nearly identical universes but get lodged in numerous plotholes that lead precisely nowhere, in this sporadically entertaining but illogical Canadian sci-fi. Leena (Georgia King) uses the opportunity to further her artistic career; Devin (Aml Ameen) seeks a reality in which his father is still alive; Noel (Martin Wallström) favours a punishing double-pronged approach that combines corporate espionage and petty revenge on alternate versions of his enemies. And Josh (Mark O’Brien) just wants to get laid. Montages, seesawing Dutch tilts and profligate overuse of lighting gels fail to conceal the fact that the film’s writing doesn’t match the lure of the central idea.

