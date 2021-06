Shoppers are facing shortages of goods this summer, as the economy opens up rapidly and households begin to spend money they have saved during the pandemic while businesses face a host of problems importing goods. Items in high demand such as garden furniture, picnic baskets and camping equipment are among those that experts are forecasting will be in short supply.But why exactly are retailers having such difficulty and what might it mean for ordinary households?The first and most obvious set of issues stem from the pandemic.Many manufactured goods produced in China and elsewhere in Asia are experiencing delays in shipping....