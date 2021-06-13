69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez review – fact or act?

Over fifty years after the British Invasion, American progressive rock bands are still relatively few and far between compared to those hailing from other shores. Those originating in Tennessee even less. However, Evership’s new “The Uncrowned King” does have more than one thing in common with another Tennessee-based artist: a concept double-album of symphonic prog along the lines of Pilgrim’s Progress. Hmmm…sounds similar (or should we say Similitude) to a certain 2017 release. Must be something in the water down there. Not to worry, the search for truth is universal and there’s plenty of room in the prog universe for these parallel projects to co-exist. More importantly, Evership have already established themselves as a prog tour de force thanks to their first two excellent releases over the past five years. Their somewhat fanciful flights of prog are rooted in solid musicianship and more hooks than Paul McCartney can cast. So it is with anticipatory open arms that we welcome the first Act in this two-Volume series.