Moritz Muller patted his heart with his fist and seemed to be in love with his colleagues who had lined up a few meters away from him. The captain of the German ice hockey team had just come off the bench to take home the award for the best German player in the game. His left hand was bandaged, which explained why he was standing there in shorts and running shoes: Muller could not finish Germany’s last World Cup match in Riga (Latvia) because he had injured his hand during a valiant rescue. When he held the award in his good hand, his teammates hugged and loved him. Once again, Mueller was about to cry.