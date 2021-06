I have seen Pete Natour, owner of Pete’s Coffee Shop at 540 Union Avenue, many times over the years as I came and went with takeout orders or sat for a meal. We always spoke but had never held a long conversation. To mark the 35th anniversary of the opening of the restaurant, we sat for that conversation. I think I asked one question and then listened as Pete spun his fascinating story with little more than clarification requests from me. I continue to be amazed at the fascinating stories that live and breathe in our downtown.