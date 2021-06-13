Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, WI

BLUE ZONES: Practice, practice, practice

By Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mantra could be referred to as a word, sound, or statement repeated frequently. Some use mantras to assist during their spiritual practices in meditation or prayer. Others use mantras to help focus their attention on things they want to work on or remember. My father certainly wouldn’t have defined his commonly used phrases as mantras, but hearing them so often throughout my life, they definitely became them for me. Over my lifetime, I imagine that I have repeated “Practice, practice, practice” countless times; it was one of his favorite things to say. It’s a useful mantra that can be applied to nearly every situation, whether in sports, music, homework, doing household chores, relationships, work, and so on. We may know in our minds that the things we struggle with the most require the most practice, but those are also sometimes the things we may avoid or dismiss.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Dodge County, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Buettner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okinawans#Blue Zones Project#Sharecare Inc#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
WorkoutsGovernment Technology

Virtual Exercise Best Practices and Safe Exercise Practices for In-person Events

See the announcement below and opportunity to learn more at three different webinar dates and times:. “FEMA’s National Exercise Division (NED) recognized that exercise practitioners have struggled to adapt exercises to the unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced. NED collected and compiled lessons learned and best practices from across the whole community of exercise professionals related to two topics: Virtual Exercise Best Practices and Safe Exercise Practices for In-person Events.
Healththezoereport.com

Setting Intentions Are A “Part Practical, Part Magic” Wellness Practice, Experts Say

In my early twenties, I fell down the rabbit hole of learning about personal development and spirituality. Arguably one of the most powerful practices that I learned was the ritual of setting intentions. As cliche as it may sound, it changed my life, truly. I spent decades coasting through life thinking that things — both good and bad — just happen to you, and you didn't have much say in the matter. However, setting intentions empowers us to decide what we want and how we want to experience life. Sure, life is unpredictable and will likely still throw us some curveballs. But ultimately, we are the ones writing the masterpiece that is our lives, and intention setting helps us do that.
Computerworld

The 5 Foundational DevOps Practices

As your org progresses through its DevOps journey, what are the best practices that successful teams use that you should follow? Puppet and Splunk surveyed more than 3,000 participants and the findings reveal a set of core DevOps practices that are critical for success. Discover what separates successful DevOps teams from those that fail, and learn the next steps to take on your DevOps journey.
YogaAthens Messenger

Hints from Heloise: Practice meditation

Stop. Stop for just a moment. With everything that's going on in your life — your job, school, COVID, your family, your friends and the world around you — stress, anxiety, physical pain and fear can build. We all can have it. But there's a way to cope. It's as...
islcollective.com

Present Simple Practice

A worksheet for higher level students. The expectation is that they be able to identify when to use the special ~s verbs used for present simple he/she/it sentences...and when to use the normal base verb. The above downloadable handout is a great resource for at Intermediate (B1) level. It is...
Yogaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Achieve your health goals with walnuts, this Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the world trying its hands at yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, it is only natural that you are motivated to go for a session (or two) of this ancient form of exercise. Or maybe, you are already into your nth session of yoga.
Fitnessosu.edu

Your Student Life: Finding Food Freedom

Growing up in the diet culture that surrounds us, I guarantee that most of you reading this can name a few diets or food trends from the top of your head. Whether it’s keto, paleo, cutting carbs or intermittent fasting, they are all restricting, and it can be overwhelming trying to keep up a lifestyle based on these fad diets. Although there are people who may function well on these diets, for others they can make you feel limited and are often unsustainable in the long term.
Healthpcsb.org

Guiding Practices and Protocols

Since March 2020, Pinellas County Schools has successfully followed the health and wellness recommendations of our Medical Advisory Group and the Pinellas County Department of Health. The district has modified protocols as conditions and information changed and will continue to seek and follow sound medical advice. Pinellas County Schools is...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Forge a Tougher Mind by Practicing Persistence

Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. Tough situations build strong people in the end — Roy T. Bennett. The Obstacle is The Way by Ryan Holiday is one of the great mini guides of putting into practice aspects of Stoicism. While it is similar to many self-help books, it is a fairly concise and informative book that is chock-full of different strategies and ideas that can be adapted to help us go through the hardships that life presents us. One of the most important ideas mentioned is practicing persistence.
Workoutsprecisionswimmingpools.com

Reduce stress, improve health with a brisk swim

Water can be an important element in a daily exercise routine beyond simply quenching your thirst. Swimming offers a nice outlet for daily exercise. A few laps or exercises in the pool can do wonders for increasing your energy, improving your fitness and giving you a fun activity to look forward to doing several days a week.
Fitnesssixtyandme.com

Do You Vacation for Self-Care or Self-Indulgence?

Hands up all those who are waiting for travel to resume!! Most people have had to put vacation plans on hold through the past tumultuous year and a half, so it will be exciting news when travel opens up again. Vacations are supposed to be about exploring new places or...
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

Name Writing Practice for Kids

Name writing practice for kids can be so much fun! Sometimes it can be intimidating or frustrating, but these practicing can be a lot of fun!. Most children thrive when education is coupled with sensory activities. We’ve put together 10 different (and fun) ways you can help your child practice writing their name.
Telecommunicationthenewsgod.com

Practical Reasons to Use a Trencher

Want to save over 35% of the cost of digging a trench for utility installations? A trencher can cut that much cost compared to the cost of using an excavator. A trencher offers many practical reasons to use it. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons for both commercial and residential use.
Computersnojitter.com

A Practical Guide to Mastering Bots

Bots do more than automate self-service. When used strategically, chatbots elevate the customer experience (CX) and provide measurable gains for your business. And by taking on mundane, repetitive tasks, bots give your employees more time to focus on higher value conversations. Download the guide and learn how to:. Design a...
Family RelationshipsSeacoast Online

Family Practice of the Kennebunks to close

The practice wants to thank the community for the opportunity to care for you all these years. Dr. Jonathan Shill has retired. Dr. Merrill Farrand and Dr. Audrey Okun-Langlais will be retiring. Records will be in the care of Desert River Solutions as of July 1. For information, visit www.DesertRiverSolutions.com/requests-kennebunks...
Internetnojitter.com

A Practical Guide to Web Messaging

When you’re ready to add digital channels to your customer engagement, web messaging is a great place to start. It’s easy to deploy and customize. Best of all, it gives customers the control they expect — with 24/7 access to your business. Download the guide and learn how to:. Design...
Lifestyletheastrologypodcast.com

Practicing Astrology Professionally: Making the Transition

Episode 306 features a discussion with astrologer Claire Moon about the process of making the transition into practicing astrology professionally, and some considerations for becoming a full-time astrologer. Over the past few years Claire has made the transition to practicing astrology full-time and making that her primary career, and so...
Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Bringing Your Practice Into the Future by Transforming to a Digital Practice

EVERYONE IS TIRED of talking about the influence COVID-19 has had on the eyecare industry. Still, the fact remains that practicing eyecare is different now. Patients have discovered that many of their day-to-day chores and errands can be accomplished without ever leaving the house. At-home service is, in many ways,...
Lifestylehotelbusiness.com

Best practices for HVAC efficiency

As the calendar turns to the hottest time of the year for most locations, it is imperative that hotel HVACs are working optimally. If a room isn’t being properly air conditioned, guests will complain and that could lead to bad reviews. A broken unit will cause a room to be closed to guests, losing valuable revenue-generating space.
Mental Healthchemindnews.com

Breaking Traditional Therapeutic Practices

With the millennial crowd flocking its way to book a session with a counsellor to look for a. the solution to their ongoing mental health issues, the youth today have also discovered other non-conventional methods of therapy to face and heal for the same. So what exactly do you call non-conventional methods of therapy? These variants range from multiple variants like Art Therapy, Dance Movement Therapy (DMT), Music Therapy etc. “I was dealing with severe anger and anxiety issues and decided to attend a couple of counselling sessions. However, it was just a one on one process where they would just give a solution to your problems and ask you to practice meditation. I felt even more isolated doing so,” explains Neena Haris, 21, Managing Director of Luft Ventures. She then shares how she discovered Dance Movement Therapy (DMT) which helped her mentally, emotionally, and.