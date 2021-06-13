Essay/Terry Fennelly: I pledge to always listen to you
I have had the privilege of representing you on the Canandaigua Town Board for almost three terms. It has been a fascinating and sometimes challenging (think COVID) time, but always filled with great interactions with you. Helping get answers to questions regarding regulations or policies has been one of the really positive experiences that makes the time pass quickly. Now, it is time to ask you for your support in the June 22 Republican primary.