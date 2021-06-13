Cancel
Dallas, TX

Pleasant Groove man shot to death, the suspect arrested and charged with murder

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Dallas, Texas – 52-year-old Pleasant Groove man was shot to death on Saturday and the shooter was immediately arrested and charged police say.

According to police report, officers responded to the 10600 block of Grady Lane, near North Masters Drive around 12 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the 52-year-old Luis Cepeda lying on the ground in an open construction site.

Police said a witness told officers a man may have barricaded himself in a home, so SWAT responded to the location later Saturday. Once the scene was deemed safe, Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Cepeda dead at the scene.

Volney Woods, 59, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting, police said.

He was being held at the Dallas County Jail Saturday night. His bond had not been posted as of 9 p.m.

Officers didn’t provide information about the motive of the shooting.

We will update the case with more details when available.

