Julia Hofer: Back Pocket

Enchantment came to the shores of Northwestern University’s Evanston campus when huge, whimsical, soaring birds took flight in early June along Chicago’s lakefront as part of a “celebration and transformation” called the “Flight of the Phoenix.” Directed by Dassia Posner and Jessica Thebus, this theatrical event was an outdoor happening sponsored by the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts. Members of the theatre department gathered together to create a dance replete with original puppetry that depicted both the phoenix and real flocks of resident and migrating birds that live along Lake Michigan. Led by the enormous fire wyrm rising from the ashes, puppets of Canada geese, barn swallows, kestrels, seagulls, great blue herons, and red-winged blackbirds hovered over socially-distant rows of puppeteer-dancers, who took to the lakeside parklands and footpaths in festivity.