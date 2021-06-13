Julia Hofer: Back Pocket

Sometimes dreams do come true. For long-running German Metal institution Helloween, three separate vocalists representing each segment of the band’s storied career have manned the microphone, and each one occupies a place in the hearts of their legions of fans. To get all three of these massively successful gentlemen together for a world tour was one thing. To get them to record a new song together, an even more special treat. But now, coming to fruition on June 18th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records, an entire album featuring each era of vocalists will become reality. Entitled Helloween, it seems like a great time for such an eponymous moniker, as the reprised appearances of Kai Hansen and Michael Kiske make this truly a career-spanning effort.