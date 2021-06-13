Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donie, TX

Summer Fun in June at First Baptist – Donie

By admin
freestonecountytimesonline.com
 10 days ago

First Baptist Church in Donie, TX invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through. A summer kids’ event called Rocky Railway VBS will be hosted at First Baptist Church from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, June 30. At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snack-eating experiences, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Rock Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:45 pm during the Rocky Wrap-Up].

freestonecountytimesonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donie, TX
Local
Texas Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#First Baptist Church#Science Fun Gizmos#The 5th Grade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden to speak about gun violence as US crime surges

President Biden will announce a comprehensive strategy on violent crime prevention during remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET — with a particular emphasis on gun crimes — amid a nationwide surge in violent crime that's emerged as an area of concern for the White House. Biden is expected to address recent...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.