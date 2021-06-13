Summer Fun in June at First Baptist – Donie

First Baptist Church in Donie, TX invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through. A summer kids’ event called Rocky Railway VBS will be hosted at First Baptist Church from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, June 30. At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snack-eating experiences, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Rock Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:45 pm during the Rocky Wrap-Up].