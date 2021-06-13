Junkyard Gem: 1988 Eagle Eagle Wagon
After a bailout by the French government failed to revive the American Motors Corporation during the first half of the 1980s, Lee Iacocca whipped out the Chrysler checkbook and bought the company in 1987. What he really wanted out of the deal was the iconic Jeep brand — some things never change — but Chrysler also obtained the technologically advanced Premier (which provided the chassis used for the big-selling 1993-2004 LH series of cars), the PowerTech engine family … and the AMC Eagle, arguably the first crossover utility vehicle.www.autoblog.com