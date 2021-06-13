Music on the Green at Promenade on Providence returns in July

Event features Peter Gizzi, Laura Marris, Shilpa Ray & Adam Zyglis. Just Buffalo Literary Center’s “Silo City Reading Series” returns to Silo City Row on July 31 for an evening of poetry by Peter Gizzi and Laura Marris; live music by Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Shilpa Ray; and an art installation by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Adam Zyglis.
Music on the Beach, the free concert series at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, will begin on July 9. North Tahoe Business Association announced the popular music series will return for its 15th year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 3, excluding Aug. 6. Local craft brews will be available from Alibi Ale Works. No dogs are allowed. | northtahoebusiness.org.
Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute. Following the shut-down of its venue due to the pandemic, the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will once again be hosting LIVE music beginning July 10 at 8pm! Their premiere concert is the internationally touring show Remember When Rock Was Young-The Elton John Tribute. That they are an Atlanta based show only adds to the feeling of coming home to live performances.
Pack your picnic baskets, bring your blankets and chairs, and get ready to enjoy your favorite summer pastime event back on the Green. All concerts are free, open to the public and held on Fridays at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be available for purchase at all concerts. Alcohol and smoking of any kind is prohibited. REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED!
The free outdoor concerts resume live on the Green at the corner of Middle and Church Street. starting July 9th on Friday evenings at 6:00pm. Join us for the festival’s sixth season of great music,. raising funds for Cape Ann non-profits via free-will offerings, and delicious food available from. local...
GREEN – Kick off the July 4 holiday season at the City of Green’s annual FreedomFest from noon to 11 p.m. June 26 at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road. Parking and admission is free and there will be family fun activities, games, local food vendors, live music, skydivers and fireworks.
CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) – The ‘Live on Main Music Festival’ is returning to Cashton. Five acts playing a wide range of music will play through Saturday night. Money raised at the event is used to improve Cashton landmarks. “We’ve in the past helped with Cashton Park improvement, the Cashton Community...
Riverbend Live! will return to Winston’s Riverbend Park for five weeks of live entertainment beginning July 2. Now in its 25th year, the free concert series is held every Friday in July. Each concert starts at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours. “The Riverbend Live! committee is so happy...
Summer is just around the corner and it's the perfect time for a cook out. Luckily, Piedmont Arts has it covered with Franks + Dranks, a cook out-themed summer party, on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6 pm in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Enjoy music, beer, wine and all the...
Promenade at Providence, 10822 Providence Road, is hosting a movie series for the whole family. Pre-registration is no longer required. The event lawn is set up to be first come, first served. Please bring your own lawn chair. When you arrive, please stop by the registration tent, by the fountain.
Mount Carroll’s annual Fourth of July extravaganza featuring a parade and dazzling fireworks display — all coordinated by the Mount Carroll Fire Department — returns this year after an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic. Events get underway Sunday, July 4, with a drive-thru cook-out at the fire station....
Irving’s Fourth of July celebration will return next month with a community parade, live music and fireworks. Canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the city is calling this year’s celebration “Bringing Back the Spark.”. On July 3, a parade through downtown will feature community organizations, businesses and families with...
The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is organizing this year’s NV Summerfest. NV Summerfest is July 31 in Newark Valley. Main areas of attractions are at the Village Green and The NV Depot. The following activities will be available as so many other things, also. Enjoy many different choices of...
For years East Boston residents have wondered why the annual Taste of Eastie was held in the winter. With other neighborhood restaurant celebrations, like the Taste of the North End, held in the spring or summer East Boston Main Streets (EBMS) new Executive Director was looking to shake things up this year coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Story Courtesy of ABC 33/40. The Greene County Housing Authority has launched an inaugural 12-week music program to expose youth to new instruments. Students will get the opportunity to learn the keyboard, drums, horns and guitar. The housing authority serves more than 375 minors offering learning and sports programs. This...
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Plans are set for the return of Community Day on July 10. The 34th celebration of Community Day is set to begin at William Bryant Park at noon and will feature a variety of vendors, activities, competitions and giveaways. The day will conclude with an 18-and-under youth dance featuring local DJ, DJ Butta, according to Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority Program Director Carol Simpson.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Remi is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix. He is an unique looking dog, and can't wait to go everywhere with you. Betty White is an 11-year-old Bichon mix. At her age she is the...
Salt Lake City — Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated July 4th celebration returns to The Gateway this year to offer a patriotic, community gathering. The free, family-friendly event kicks off at 5 pm on Sunday, July 4 with entertainment, food, and fun. It all culminates with a large firework show, starting at dusk (approximately 10 pm).
AN ACOCKS Green headteacher who founded a music-based secondary school has been bestwoed an MBE. Sally Alexander was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to education. Speaking to The Observer Sally said she was blown away when she received the email telling her the news. The 46-year-old...