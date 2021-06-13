Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Report: Forward Gregory Hofmann Signing with the Blue Jackets is Imminent

By Sam Blazer
1stohiobattery.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Columbus Blue Jackets have a coach in tow, they now can start to fill out the roster and reshape it in their coaches/front office's image. While not an earth-shattering move, per a report from Sport.Ch, the Blue Jackets are set to sign Swiss forward Gregory Hofmann to a one-year, one-way deal that apparently has an upward limit of $900k when playing in the NHL.

www.1stohiobattery.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Ch#Swiss#Hc Lugano#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

CBJ sign F Gregory Hofmann to one-year contract

Winger helped Zug capture 2021 National League championship. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed left wing Grégory Hofmann to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Hofmann, 28, was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade...
NHLColumbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets' Jarmo Kekalainen says GMs are 'hungry' for first-round picks

The Blue Jackets picked a good summer to have three first-round picks. The 2021 draft class might not be lush with franchise-altering talent, but every draft has future stars and there are some unique factors adding juice to the value of first-round picks in the July 23-24 draft. One of...
NHLoddsshark.com

Seth Jones Odds: Where Will The Blue Jackets Defenseman Land?

A brutal season for the Columbus Blue Jackets culminated in worse news for fans as star defenseman Seth Jones reportedly informed the team that he does not intend to sign an extension when his contract ends after the 2021-22 NHL season. So, rather than risk losing Jones for nothing at the end of next season, the Jackets will almost certainly look to deal him. The odds of Jones leaving the Blue Jackets by trade are quite high.
NHLletsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Sign Forward.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman announced a contract signing on Wednesday. Bowman announced that the team has signed 2020 first round pick Lukas Reichel. It's a three year entry level contract that carries a $925k cap hit through the 2023-24 season. "Lukas made tremendous strides in his...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Need to Keep Patrik Laine, For Now

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a lengthy offseason to-do list. From deciding on the next head coach of the team to how to handle Seth Jones not wanting to sign a new deal, crucial decisions will be made that will determine the course of the franchise for the next several years.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

The Blue Jackets Will Select "The Best Player Available" With The Fifth Pick

Armed with the 5th pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft, the Blue Jackets aren't trying to fill a positional need with it. If they did, they'd be taking a huge leap by making one of two assumptions. The first is that the player is NHL-ready or will be NHL-ready very shortly. The second is that the Blue Jackets' positional need will still be the same in four or five years when the player is ready to make the jump to the NHL.
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Blue Jackets promote Brad Larsen to head coach

We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are a digital subscriber with an active subscription, then you already have an account here. Just reset your password if you've not yet logged in to your account on this new site.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Have Mixed Results at World Championship

For the past couple of weeks, the eyes of international hockey have been focused on Latvia for the annual International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship. Unlike the Olympics with NHL participation, this is not truly a best-on-best tournament. Most of the 16 participating teams had some stars not available because the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs overlapped, and many star players from teams that didn’t make the NHL’s playoffs declined invitations to participate. The Columbus Blue Jackets, however, were well represented.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Davidson says Blue Jackets ready for any decision Seth Jones makes

When John Davidson was an NHL television analyst, one of his many talents was an ability to point out a player’s mistake without making it seem like he committed a federal crime. He was real in his assessment, honest about the situation, but measured in his reaction. He would say...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Columbus Blue Jackets decide on next head coach

According to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have decided on their next coach. The Blue Jackets announced just moments ago that they have named Brad Larsen as their eighth head coach in franchise history. Larson has been with the franchise as an assistant for the last seven seasons.
NHLNHL

Blue Jackets have sights set on upcoming NHL draft

An early look at Columbus' thoughts on the selection process. Last week, the Blue Jackets learned they'll pick fifth overall in the upcoming NHL draft, to be held in late July. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen joked it would have been easier if the ping-pong balls had bounced the right way...
NHLmarkerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS HIRE JOHN TORTORELLA'S REPLACEMENT

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday that they've promoted assistant coach Brad Larsen to become the eight head coach in franchise history, and have signed him to a three-year contract. Larsen, 43, has spent the last seven seasons in Columbus as an assistant coach. He played parts of eight...
NHL1stohiobattery.com

What Kind Of Player Do The Blue Jackets Have In Alexandre Texier?

Alexandre Texier's meteoric rise was well-chronicled. The Frenchman was picked in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft from the relatively obscure French professional league, then shot up the ranks, performing well in Finland's Liiga and the AHL before getting his first shot in the NHL as a 19-year old less than two years later. To say he was ahead of schedule would be an understatement. He scored in his second regular-season game, then scored twice in the playoffs shortly thereafter.
NHLjioforme.com

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets – NHL Sports

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wishunsky: Let’s take a look at some of the off-season questions facing Colorado Avalanche. Big Free Agent Decision-Major Pending UFA Gabriel Landescog, Philip Gulbauer And Brandon Saad To a lesser extent Pierre Edouard Bellmare, Karl Sodaberg And Patrick Nemes..Defenseman Kale Macar RFA pending Thomas ChabotThe starting point is a $ 64 million contract for eight years.
NHLjacketscannon.com

Checking in on Blue Jackets alumni in the Stanley Cup playoffs

If the Columbus Blue Jackets can’t play in the 2021 playoffs, then we can at least judge the play of former Blue Jackets in their quest for the Stanley Cup. Let’s start with Brandon Saad, who was on fire Tuesday night. In the 9 playoff games Brandon Saad has played for the Colorado Avalanche, he’s scored 7 goals, which is almost half of his entire 2020-21 season. They say experience matters in the playoffs, and two Stanley Cups would qualify. He was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks (again) this past off season for Nikita Zadorov, which probably has a few Blackhawks fans shaking their heads. But not all of them. Arguably the glory days of Saad in Chicago was with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. Now, Saad has a leading cast again in Colorado. He can wait in the wings (literally) and essentially be the recipient of his line mates’ efforts. He’s also behind one of the top lines in the NHL, and their third line is ranked 7th. In his last stint with Chicago, he wasn’t a force, and got pushed out of a second line spot by Dominik Kubalik. His season goal tallies have declined since his first year with the Blue Jackets in 2015-2016. However, the current playoffs prove he’s still got it.
NHLNHL

5 things to know about the Blue Jackets' hiring of Brad Larsen

The longtime CBJ assistant takes over as the eighth full-time coach in franchise history. After seven years as an assistant with the Blue Jackets, Brad Larsen is now the 10th head coach in franchise history and eighth full-time mentor after the organization's announcement Thursday he will take over behind the bench.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Should The Blue Jackets Look Into Signing Dublin Native Sean Kuraly?

Sean Kuraly, a pending UFA and a native of Dublin, OH, may have played his final game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, who were eliminated in Game 6 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last week, have a number of key players entering free agency. Due to the flat salary cap and with other difficult decisions to make, signing their fourth-line center who was making $1.275M per season over the past three years may become untenable.
GolfPope County Tribune

Blue Jackets earn trip to state

The Blue Jackets girls’ golf team is headed back to state! L to R: Coach Sarah Iverson, Arivia DeBoer, Alissa Thorfinnson, Berkley Steffen, Annika Stensrud, Paige Rupp, Morgan Schwinghammer and head coach Tony Janu. Congratulations!. June 2 @ Buffalo Lake. Section 3AA tournament. The Minnewaska/BBE girls’ golf team headed into...