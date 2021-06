AC Milan are moving forward with their attempts to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to a report. According to Calciomercato.com, Milan are progressing with confidence in their bid to land Giroud, as the 34-year-old striker was chosen a while ago by Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini as the right man to fill the role of deputy to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Contacts with the player’s entourage in the last few hours have led to the total definition of the agreement: a two-year deal worth €4m net including bonuses.