Chicago, IL

Two new types of glial cells found in mouse brain

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers with members from the University of Basel, Columbia University, New York University and the University of Illinois at Chicago, has discovered two new kinds of glial cells after prodding neural stem cells to wake from dormancy. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their study of dormant stem cells in mouse brains. Katherine Baldwin and Debra Silver, with the University of North Carolina and Duke University, respectively, have published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining what is known about dormant stem cells in the brains of mammals and describe the work done by the researchers in this new effort.

