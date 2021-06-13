Tyler Police Need Your Help Catching 3 Weird Wanted Criminals

After seeing the movie "In The Heights," I came away surprised at how inspired I was to do one simple thing, and I doubt that I'm the only one who feels this way. I am so pathetic when it comes to being a good neighbor. I might wave at Carolyn across the street if she happens to be outside during the 30-second stretch that I'm getting the mail, but overall I'm horrible about getting to know everybody on the block. I know the family next door because I see them frequently at the pool and taking walks, and I offered them a bucket of water over the winter when their pipes froze so they could flush their toilets. There are a few others that I'm on a first-name basis with, but for the most part, when I look around the neighborhood, I just see a bunch of houses lined up and I don't know much about the people inside. My 74-year old friend Chuck lives down the street and I gave him a bottle of wine and a roll of toilet paper during lockdown last year, but I can do so much better being a good neighbor on a daily basis. "In The Heights" made me want to plan a block party.