Emory’s Laney Graduate School appoints Kimberly Jacob Arriola as dean

Kimberly Jacob Arriola/emory.edu

ATLANTA — Kimberly Jacob Arriola has been appointed as dean of the Laney Graduate School. She will join the Office of the Provost leadership team as vice provost for graduate affairs.

Arriola will succeed Dean Lisa A. Tedesco. Tedesco will leave her office at the end of August for a sabbatical before working on special projects.

“Throughout her esteemed career at Emory, Dr. Kimberly Jacob Arriola has displayed her brilliance as a researcher and teacher and, in recent years, as a highly effective academic leader,” said President Gregory L. Fenves.

“She will bring a wealth of experience as well as a deep commitment to graduate education in her new role as dean, and her interdisciplinary approach will position Laney Graduate School to attract talented, diverse graduate students and elevate our graduate programs in important ways. I am grateful for the exceptional service that Dean Tedesco provided to Laney during the past 15 years, and I know that Dr. Arriola will build on her outstanding legacy of achievement,” he continued.

Arriola earned her Ph.D. in social psychology from Northeastern University. She came to the Rollins School of Public Health as a student in 1998. In 2001 she earned her master of public health (MPH) in epidemiology.

During her MPH program, Arriola was invited to join the Department of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences at Rollins as a senior faculty associate. In 2010, she began a six-year term as director of graduate studies for Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences.

In 2017, Arriola led the Rollins strategic planning process, supported the creation of a new doctoral program, also developed strong collaborative relationships across the university.

At the same time, she managed to conduct a program of federally funded research that focused on social and behavioral factors. She has led the development, implementation, and evaluation of culturally sensitive interventions in public commitment to organ and tissue donation among African-Americans.

Arriola received an Emory Williams Distinguished Undergraduate Teaching Award in 2014 and, in 2016, was honored with the Thomas F. Sellers Jr. Award, presented to a Rollins faculty member “who exemplifies the ideals of public health and serves as a role model and mentor to colleagues.”