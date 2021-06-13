Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Emory’s Laney Graduate School appoints Kimberly Jacob Arriola as dean

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlPFn_0aT7PjDC00
Kimberly Jacob Arriola/emory.edu
ATLANTA — Kimberly Jacob Arriola has been appointed as dean of the Laney Graduate School. She will join the Office of the Provost leadership team as vice provost for graduate affairs.

Arriola will succeed Dean Lisa A. Tedesco. Tedesco will leave her office at the end of August for a sabbatical before working on special projects.

“Throughout her esteemed career at Emory, Dr. Kimberly Jacob Arriola has displayed her brilliance as a researcher and teacher and, in recent years, as a highly effective academic leader,” said President Gregory L. Fenves.

“She will bring a wealth of experience as well as a deep commitment to graduate education in her new role as dean, and her interdisciplinary approach will position Laney Graduate School to attract talented, diverse graduate students and elevate our graduate programs in important ways. I am grateful for the exceptional service that Dean Tedesco provided to Laney during the past 15 years, and I know that Dr. Arriola will build on her outstanding legacy of achievement,” he continued.

Arriola earned her Ph.D. in social psychology from Northeastern University. She came to the Rollins School of Public Health as a student in 1998. In 2001 she earned her master of public health (MPH) in epidemiology.

During her MPH program, Arriola was invited to join the Department of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences at Rollins as a senior faculty associate. In 2010, she began a six-year term as director of graduate studies for Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences.

In 2017, Arriola led the Rollins strategic planning process, supported the creation of a new doctoral program, also developed strong collaborative relationships across the university.

At the same time, she managed to conduct a program of federally funded research that focused on social and behavioral factors. She has led the development, implementation, and evaluation of culturally sensitive interventions in public commitment to organ and tissue donation among African-Americans.

Arriola received an Emory Williams Distinguished Undergraduate Teaching Award in 2014 and, in 2016, was honored with the Thomas F. Sellers Jr. Award, presented to a Rollins faculty member “who exemplifies the ideals of public health and serves as a role model and mentor to colleagues.”

Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
152
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eduatlanta#The Laney Graduate School#Northeastern University#Mph#Health Education Sciences#Behavioral Social#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Macon, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mercer University awards their alumnus for research to improve USAF fleet maintenance schedules

MACON, GA — Mercer University awarded their alumnus from School of Engineering Harrison M. Verhine second place for his research. He conducted the research titled "A heuristic to reduce the maximum work-in-process and average wait time for aircraft maintenance" as an undergraduate in the Operations Research Division at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) Annual Virtual Conference and Exposition, held virtually May 22 - 25, 2021.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Roswell High School announces new Choral Teacher

ATLANTA, GA — Roswell High School has announced Dr. Stanton Usher as their new chorus teacher. “Dr. Usher will be a great asset to our Fine Arts program, and we look forward to watching students develop their talents under his leadership,” said Principal Dr. Robert Shaw. “We’re very excited to welcome him to Roswell High School.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Tech names Steven Girardot as Interim Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education

ATLANTA — Steven Girardot, an associate vice provost for Undergraduate Education, has been appointed as Georgia Tech's interim vice provost for Undergraduate Education. Girardot has served as associate vice provost for Undergraduate Education since 2012, supervising administrative and operative duties of the Office of Undergraduate Education as well as many of the co-curricular units, including the Career Center, Tutoring and Academic Support, Academic Engagement Programs (UROP, Living Learning Communities, and Student Innovation Programs), and Pre-Professional and Pre-Graduate Advising.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

In Memoriam: Leading genetics researcher Stephen Warren

ATLANTA — Stephen T. Warren, the founding and former chair of Emory School of Medicine’s Department of Human Genetics, has died at his home in Atlanta. Professor Warren passed away on June 6 at the age of 67. Warren is known for his contributions to the world’s understanding of fragile X syndrome, a leading cause of inherited intellectual disability and autism.