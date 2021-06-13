Cancel
Middle East

Israeli Forces Shoot at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Palestine Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli forces on Sunday shot at Palestinian farmers east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed at the fence east of the city opened fire at the farmers who were tending to their land, forcing them to leave the area, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.

