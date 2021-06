Denver police said one person was injured in police firing on East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street on Sunday afternoon. According to police division chief Ron Thomas, police received a call at 5.30 pm that a man opened fire on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Colfax Avenue. When police arrived, they found an empty vehicle with bullet holes, Thomas said. a news conference sundayAnd eyewitnesses told police they saw a suspicious man running away on foot from the scene heading east.