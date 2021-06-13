The Jersey Flight Fall

On Saturday Night the Jersey Flight would host the Columbus Lion’s in an attempt for the Flight to secure their first win of the season and their first win in the NAL. The NAL stands for the National Arena League. This league plays arena football but not completely in the sense like the old AFL (Arena Football League) did. There are several rule differences between this league and the AFL. The very first and noticeable one is there are no rebound nets, the AFL placed a copyright on the rebound nets so no other league can use them unless if they want to pay whoever now owns the copyright. A big rule the NAL has adopted is on kickoffs you can attempt for a duce, a point for your team if the ball goes through the field goal, but if it goes out the return team can start the ball at the 20-yard line. The NAL encourages kickers to either go for the points or kick a returnable ball.