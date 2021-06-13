Broncos Insider: Von Miller’s fifth-annual Pass Rush Summit returns to Las Vegas this weekend

When Von Miller holds his fifth annual Pass Rush Summit this weekend in Las Vegas, he sees it as a chance to expand on a mentorship role he’s taken on later in his career. “I feel so comfortable in my game, and I feel so comfortable in the type of player that I am and that I can help guys,” Miller said. “I feel like that will be a part of my legacy. If I could get one of these guys that came to the pass-rush summit and say, ‘Man, I went to Von Miller’s pass-rush summit and learned this,’ that’s what it’s about.”