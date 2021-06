The grand départ of the 2021 Tour de France is just a few weeks away, with the race due to get underway on Saturday June 26 in Brittany. Among those on the start line will be defending champion Tadej Pogačar, who will be hoping to retain his yellow jersey in Paris again this year. The Slovenian is interviewed as part of Procycling magazine’s race preview edition, which also comes with a 36-page guide complete with all you need to know about the race route and teams.