Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israeli Forces Displace Palestinian Families near Ramallah

By Donate NOW
Palestine Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli occupation forces today dismantled and confiscated tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Fares Kaabneh, a local activist, told WAFA that a large Israeli army...

www.palestinechronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Palestinian#Ramallah#West Bank#Bedouin#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Palestinian Forced to Demolish his Commercial Facility in Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities today forced a Palestinian to demolish his commercial facility in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Mukabbir, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli municipality forced Mos‘ab Ja‘abees to tear down the building to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israel has eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that had threatened a fragile cease-fire. An announcement on Monday says 11 truckloads of clothes were exported into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time in 40 days. On Sunday, Israel said it will allow limited agricultural exports from Gaza. The easing also included the resumption of mail service in and out of Gaza. That's according to Palestinian officials. Since the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, thousands of Gazan passports and other essential paperwork had accumulated on the way to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority for further processing.
Middle Eastalethonews.com

Palestine denounces UN for whitewashing Israeli crimes against Palestinian children

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has criticized the United Nations for leaving Israel off the annual blacklist of parties responsible for grave violations against children, saying ignoring the regime’s crimes would guarantee impunity for the child-killing entity. “The UN’s non-inclusion of the Zionist regime in the blacklist of governments and groups...
Middle Eastgreekherald.com

20 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli citizens

Jerusalem [Palestine], June 22 (ANI): Some 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli citizens and security forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem on Monday, informed the Palestinian Red Crescent, over a month after both sides agreed to a ceasefire. A video reportedly from the scene showed...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Jewish Settlers Open Fire at Palestinians near Nablus

Armed Jewish settlers last night opened fire at Palestinian civilians at the main junction near the village of Deir Sharaf, to the west of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. No injuries were reported. Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel seeks extension to law banning Palestinian family reunification

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to submit a bill to extend the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law for an additional year. - Advertisement - Shaked called on right-wing opposition parties to back the law, saying that “there is no opposition or coalitions when it comes to issues related to Israel’s security.”
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Palestinian Authority slams Bennett gov’t for ‘emboldening’ settlers | #socialmedia

Settler attacks on Palestinians have increased since the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power, the Palestinian Authority claimed on Sunday.“There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” the PA foreign ministry said in a statement. “It seems the settlers are emboldened by the composition of the new Israeli government and the well-known extremist positions of its prime minister.”The PA ministry also claimed that there is “a greater and more severe violence” practiced by the IDF against the Palestinians since the Bennett government was formed.“There is also a deliberate and intentional indifference toward the rights of our people and a lack of interest in international reactions, which means that the new Israeli government has so far shown that it is a government of escalation in its dealings with the Palestinians,” the ministry said.The Palestinians view with seriousness this escalation, the PA foreign ministry said, pointing out that the United Nations, the US administration and other international parties prefer to refrain from exerting pressure on the new Israeli government “to stop its aggression and settlement” policies.The PA ministry warned that planned protests by settlers against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is exclusively controlled by Israel, are “an act of large-scale incitement and an extension of the war waged by the occupation and its settlers against Palestinian presence in that area.”In a related development, Abu Ahmed, spokesman for Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Nidal al-Amoudi Division, a Palestinian armed group operating in the Gaza Strip, warned the Bennett government on Sunday against continuing the closure of the border crossings between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
ProtestsPalestine Chronicle

Dozens Injured as Israeli Forces Quell Anti-settlement Rally near Nablus

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by military live-fire as Israeli forces today quelled an anti-settlement rally in the village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Local and medical sources said that Israeli forces cracked down on a rally called to...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Palestinian Teenager Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to his Wounds (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager who was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank died from his wounds early Thursday, local sources said. The 16-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire and had been receiving treatment at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in the city of Nablus before he succumbed to his wounds, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Middle Eastalaturkaonline.com

Palestinian youth shot in head by Israeli soldiers dies

NABLUS, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian youth who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank died early Thursday. The 16-year-old Palestinian was being treated at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in the city of Nablus. Ahmad Beni Shamsa was wounded during a protest by residents of...
Middle Eastgreekherald.com

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops

Tel Aviv [Isreal], June 17 (ANI): Amid rise of tensions between Israel and Palestine, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have shot a Palestinian woman dead allegedly for attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northeast of Jerusalem. Palestinian media, which identified the victim as doctoral student Mai Afanah,...
Middle EastWWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Israelis and Palestinians on Netanyahu ousting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With 12 years of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coming to a close and the rise of a new coalition of political groups across the spectrum, local Israelis and Palestinians are holding their breath. “I don’t think it will survive,” said Shai Abisch, a member of...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

WATCH: Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Soldiers near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and killed her at Qalandia checkpoint, to the north of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The woman, identified as Ibtisam Khaled Kaabneh, 27, was left bleeding helplessly on the ground for a few minutes before she...
Middle Eastaljazeerah.info

6 Palestinians Killed, Scores Injured and Abducted by Israeli Occupation Apartheid Regime Forces

While brutal force has been used to create Zionist Israel and sustain it thus far, Zionist claims to Palestine are false. Actually, from the five thousand years of known written history, there has been a continuous Palestinian-Canaanite presence in the Holy Land. Despite the Zionist false claims, the ancient Israelites ruled part of the land for only 85 years (during the reign of David, Solomon, and Solomon's son).
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

Israeli court postpones Silwan forced displacement hearing

An Israeli court has postponed a hearing in the case of two Palestinian families facing forced displacement from their homes in the Batn al-Hawa area in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. The Ghaith and Abu Nab families were joined by a group of supporters who gathered outside the...
MilitaryPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Forces Detain 17 Palestinians, Including Two Injured Teenagers, in West Bank

Israeli forces Monday overnight detained 17 Palestinians, including two injured teens, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Local and security sources said that Israeli forces re-arrested two former prisoners; one from the al-Tireh neighborhood of Ramallah and the other from Birzeit...