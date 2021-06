The Cincinnati Bengals tight ends aren’t the most revered group in the league, but they might be a hidden gem. Granted, between the three expected to make the roster, none have massive pro-level success. Regardless, they have a chance to play a pivotal role in the team’s 2021 success. With the team’s bolstered line and impressive wide receiver room, Cincinnati’s tight ends can be the icing on the cake. Still, all three have something to prove this season.