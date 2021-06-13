Jets’ kicking competition far from decided

Of all the position battles going on at One Jets Drive right now, the kicker competition between Sam Ficken and Chris Naggar could be the widest open of them all. Ficken appeared in just nine games with the Jets last season due to a nagging groin injury. He went 13-15 on field goal attempts and 12-15 on extra point attempts. Naggar, an undrafted free agent out of SMU, is an unknown commodity in the professional ranks. He went 17-21 on field goals and 43-46 on extra points in his final collegiate season.