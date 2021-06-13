Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets’ kicking competition far from decided

allfans.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the position battles going on at One Jets Drive right now, the kicker competition between Sam Ficken and Chris Naggar could be the widest open of them all. Ficken appeared in just nine games with the Jets last season due to a nagging groin injury. He went 13-15 on field goal attempts and 12-15 on extra point attempts. Naggar, an undrafted free agent out of SMU, is an unknown commodity in the professional ranks. He went 17-21 on field goals and 43-46 on extra points in his final collegiate season.

allfans.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brant Boyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Field Goals#American Football#Smu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLenquirerjournal.com

Crowder absent from Jets OTAs as contract looms large

Former Monroe High football and basketball star Jamison Crowder will play his seventh season of NFL football in 2021, but before he does that, the New York Jets receiver is trying to work through “some contract stuff” with the team, according to head coach Robert Saleh this week. Crowder has...
NFLOttumwa Courier

Roster Reset: Blankenship faces another kicking competition

Rodrigo Blankenship had big shoes to fill last season. As the Indianapolis Colts’ first full-time replacement for future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, the rookie from Georgia connected on 86.5% of his field goal attempts and 95.6% of his extra points. There were some concerns about Blankenship’s range. He...
NFLUSA Today

Could Elijah Moore return kicks and punts for the Jets?

Second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has already been an early standout for the Jets this offseason. He’s proven to be a versatile offensive player and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer thinks he could even contribute on kick returns. “He has fantastic hands. He’s got everything you’re looking for with quickness...
NHLYardbarker

Three lessons the New York Jets can learn from their Islander friends

The New York Jets have been staples of the Islanders’ postseason tour on Long Island. Perhaps they can learn a thing or two along the way. In following the New York Islanders’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, the New York Jets have traded in green and white for blue and orange. They’ve engaged in (Bud) light debauchery and have gone viral in the process as the Islanders are halfway through their quest for a fifth Stanley Cup hoist.
Soccercoachesinsider.com

Near and Far Corner Kick Drill

Developing coordination and timing for runs and service to the box and establishing signals for communication. Set up play on half of a standard field. There are 10 offensive players: 2 players to work out the in-swinging and out-swinging service from the corner arc, 4 to 5 players to cover the areas for runs in the box, 2 players positioned outside on the perimeter of the goal area, 3 defenders, and an opposing goalkeeper.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Darius Philon

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles agree to terms with veteran 3rd-string QB

The Eagles have found their third-string quarterback, agreeing to terms with veteran Nick Mullens on Monday morning. Mullens, 26, has played in 19 games with 16 starts for the 49ers over the last three NFL seasons. In his career, Mullens has a 5-11 record, 64.5% of his passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
NFLNewsday

Glauber: Woody Johnson, back at helm of Jets, enjoys view from top

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Woody Johnson never stopped being the Jets’ owner during his four-plus years as the United State Ambassador to the United Kingdom, but this is nevertheless a fresh start of sorts. And a refreshing one, at that, given the sense of optimism now emanating from a team with a new coach, a new quarterback and newfound front-office stability.
NFLcannoncourier.com

NFL Punt Pass Kick Competition At CCHS Tonight

Cannon County kids ages 5-12 interested in football are encouraged to participate in today's NFL Punt and Pass and Kick Competition which will take place at Fred Schwartz Field from 5:30-7:30. The event is free and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop will speak to the participants following the competition. Awards will be given to the two top in each age group.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | Takeaways From Final Minicamp Session

The Jets closed out their final practice of minicamp with a hotly contested two-minute situational drill. QB Zach Wilson connected with WR Keelan Cole twice along with TE Ryan Griffin, WR Braxton Berrios and WR Elijah Moore to lead the offense down the field, but they weren't able to finish in the end zone. Wilson's final play on the drive was a batted pass by LB Jarrad Davis that Wilson caught before he was chased down by S Lamarcus Joyner. Even though practices have been non-padded workouts, Wilson feels like the experience has been invaluable.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Jets' Wheeler: 'By far the hardest year of my life'

He’ll be 35 years old by the time training camp rolls around again, with three years left on his contract. Jets captain Blake Wheeler acknowledges one Stanley Cup window has probably opened and closed in his time in Winnipeg. He figures he still has time to try to pry open...
NFLUSA Today

Jets RB Tevin Coleman loving Zach Wilson so far: 'He's a dog'

Zach Wilson earned another fan this week. Running back Tevin Coleman joined the ranks of supporters for the rookie quarterback when he said how much he’s liked playing with Wilson after just a few practices. “He’s a dog, man. I like Zach Wilson,” Coleman said Friday. “He has a lot...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Minnesota Vikings Sign New Quarterback; Where Will Kirk Cousins Go Now?

The year 2021 has without question been the year of quarterback controversy in the NFL. Whether it be a battle for a starting position, veteran quarterbacks wanting a trade, or quarterbacks being drafted in the first round, it seems like most teams in the NFL have had to deal with some sort of controversy in the QB role.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Lawsuit, Justin Herbert Coaching, Sam Darnold Vibrant

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the offseason’s biggest NFL rumors. The league is currently investigating the 22 lawsuits but has yet to talk to the man at the center of it all, according to Waston’s lawyer. In other news, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping Justin Herbert can improve the mental side of his game, while wide receiver Robby Anderson says Sam Darnold looks like a different guy with the Carolina Panthers.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Shepard: Nets-Bucks series is far from over

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were massive favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors had already made history that season by going 73-9, setting the record for most regular season wins in NBA history, and they jumped all over the Cavs to win the first two games dominant fashion – Game 2 by 33 points.