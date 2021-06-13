New York Yankees: 4 Major takeaways from Yankees 8-7 loss to the Phillies

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees (31-29) will duel the Minnesota Twins (24-35) in a three-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. New York lost four games in a row after a 0-3 series sweep to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. The Yankees surrendered the opener at 2-5 on Friday, 3-7 on Saturday, and 5-6 in the finale on Sunday. Last time out, Starter Domingo German gave up three hits and only one earned run with two free bases awarded but struck out three Boston batters. Designated Hitter Aaron Judge scored a double and a pair of hits with an RBI while Catcher Gary Sanchez pitched in a pair of hits with two RBIs in the loss. Shortstop Gleyber Torres acquired a one-run score with a pair of hits and an RBI while Left Fielder Miguel Andujar added a run on one hit in the losing effort for the Yanks.