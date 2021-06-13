Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees: 4 Major takeaways from Yankees 8-7 loss to the Phillies

allfans.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday late afternoon, the New York Yankees, after failing to sweep the Minnesota Twins, took the field at Citizen’s Bank Park hope to right the ship and get a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. That was not to be and now will hope to split the series in a Matinee today before moving on to a three-game series in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays.

allfans.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Toronto Blue Jays#Time#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jeff Passan drops bomb about NYY’s potential trade deadline plans

If the New York Yankees win and Gleyber Torres makes an error, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position is fleeting and we move on. If the New York Yankees get swept by the Detroit Tigers and Gleyber Torres makes two insane errors in the series finale and then follows that up with an 0-for-4 performance with an error against the Tampa Bay Rays the very next day, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position then shifts to potential candidates the team can acquire at the trade deadline to fix the problem.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees hoping for best with Luis Severino

The New York Yankees were hopeful that Luis Severino would essentially serve as a trade deadline acquisition. He was working his way back to the majors, finally on the comeback trail after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020. But those plans hit a major speed bump on Saturday. He...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Series Preview

The series ended in a brutal and unexpected fashion, but the Yankees got somewhat back on the right path against the Twins. They scored 16 runs across the first two games, both of which were wins. Giancarlo Stanton OPSed 1.467 with three home runs in the three games, while Miguel Andújar continued his hot hitting with six hits and two walks in Minnesota.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Sanchez, Andujar and all the Yankee news in one place

New York Yankees start at 3 game series with the Minnesota Twins. With the New York Yankees‘ disastrous homestand going 2-5, they have dug themselves into a hole that is becoming increasingly more difficult to climb out of. If the Yankees can climb out, each new series becomes even more important that they take that series. One-third of the season’s games have already been played, and the Yankees after this homestand have slipped back to fourth place 6 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees take the loss in the finale against the Twins

Last night the New York Yankees went for the sweep of the Minnesota Twin after winning the first two games 8-4 and 9-6. The Yankees had Micheal King starting for the Twins had ex-Yankee J.A. Happ on the mound. Last night they won the game by power-hitting 4 home runs in the game. It was a hot night for baseball in Minnesota, with a game-time temperature of 95 degrees. Aroldis Chapman failed in the ninth inning and the Twins got the 7-5 win over the Yankees.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees (31-29) will duel the Minnesota Twins (24-35) in a three-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. New York lost four games in a row after a 0-3 series sweep to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. The Yankees surrendered the opener at 2-5 on Friday, 3-7 on Saturday, and 5-6 in the finale on Sunday. Last time out, Starter Domingo German gave up three hits and only one earned run with two free bases awarded but struck out three Boston batters. Designated Hitter Aaron Judge scored a double and a pair of hits with an RBI while Catcher Gary Sanchez pitched in a pair of hits with two RBIs in the loss. Shortstop Gleyber Torres acquired a one-run score with a pair of hits and an RBI while Left Fielder Miguel Andujar added a run on one hit in the losing effort for the Yanks.
MLBsemoball.com

Phillies top Yankees 8-7 for 3rd straight walkoff victory

Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Phillies 7: Offensive woes, Germán lows sink team

It’s a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, and yet the Yankees still managed to put a damper on it with an uninspired loss. Thanks to Aaron Nola’s dominance, they mustered only four baserunners all game while the Phillies clubbed Domingo Germán for seven runs on ten hits. Here’s the full recap, if you’re brave enough to peruse the sluggishness described therein.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ furious comeback falls short in 10-inning loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — For a second consecutive game, the Yankees couldn’t count on Aroldis Chapman. After blowing what seemed to be a certain win on Thursday in Minnesota, the Yankees closer lost another game Saturday, when Jean Segura won it for the Phillies in the 10th with a sharp single to third to drive in extra runner Ronald Torreyes in an 8-7 loss at Citizens Bank Park.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Troubles Worsen in Blowout Loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the Yankees, 7-0, Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies overcome Yankees’ late rally for 8-7, extra-inning win

PHILADELPHIA — The joint that was once the hippest and hottest summer spot in South Philly was jumping again Saturday afternoon. No, not the Philadelphia Flower Show, although it was spectacular to see that thing bloom outside with all those people in FDR Park this week. We’re talking about Citizens...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Jameson Taillon vs. Vince Velasquez

After a day off to cleanse the stench of their series finale loss to the Twins, the Yankees enter Philadelphia for the first of a two-game blitz against the Phillies. There are various ways to evaluate the last few days. On the one hand, it’s annoying the Yankees were once again unable to close out a series with a sweep, and concerning how ineffective Aroldis Chapman looked in the blown save.
MLBNewsday

Yankees hit another low mark in shutout loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Jameson Taillon was talking about his one-third-of-an-inning outing Saturday, but he just as easily could have been evaluating the 2021 Yankees. "It’s embarrassing. It’s humiliating," the righthander said. Not the kind of pithy phrase likely to show up on a motivational T-shirt, but as good a summation as...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 7, Phillies 8: DJ LeMahieu’s late heroics not quite enough

If this had been a boxing match, it would have been scored a first-round knockdown by the Phillies. Jameson Taillon gave up four runs while only recording a single out, and this deficit proved almost too steep to overcome. However, the Yankees were able to get up after a nine-count only to see Aroldis Chapman blow it in extras. Let’s see how it unfolded.