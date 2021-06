To say that the Steelers offense last season was highly predictable would be an insult to unimaginative offenses everywhere. The Steelers didn't even bother trying to disguise their intentions. Bring in the heavy package because it was short yardage and the Steelers were bound and determined to run it for a first down. When that failed repeatedly, the Steelers decided they would try to throw the ball to a seldom used component of the aforementioned heavy package who happened to be tackle eligible, with disastrous results.