Economy

Asylum, CLE Creating PCA Exclusives

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 8 days ago

The Asylum and CLE brands will each be releasing their own exclusive cigars for retailers who attend next month's 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show. Both lines will come in the same three sizes, though the blends are different. The Asylum PCA Exclusive will be made entirely of Honduran tobacco, while CLE's Eiroa PCA Exclusive will use a Cameroon-seed wrapper grown at the Eiroa family farms outside of Danlí, Honduras. Christian Eiroa, CLE's founder, isn't disclosing the binder or fillers used for the Eiroa PCA Exclusive.

halfwheel.com
La Palina Goldie Prominente to be Released at PCA 2021

Retailers who attend the 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show will get the exclusive opportunity to order a new size of the La Palina Goldie, and a limited size at that. The company will be releasing the La Palina Goldie Prominente exclusively to retailers who attend the trade show, with just 300 boxes of 10 cigars being offered. The Prominente is a 6 1/2 x 48 grand corona vitola, and it can only be ordered while on the show floor.
Economyhalfwheel.com

Illusione ~cg:4~ Candela Gets Second Release as PCA 2021 Exclusive

Last year, Illusione released a special version of its ~cg:4~ with a candela wrapper, now that cigar is back for a second release. At next month’s 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show, Illusione will offer a second release of its ~cg:4~ Candela to retailers who are in attendance. While most of the details remain the same, it will be offered in boxes of 25 instead of bundles of 10 cigars like the 2020 release. The other obvious change is that this year’s release will be offered to stores nationwide, whereas last year’s version was sold only at The Vault in Meridian, Idaho.
Economyblindmanspuff.com

Crowned Heads Announces Le Pâtissier Exclusive for PCA – Cigar News

Crowned Heads is the latest company set to offer an exclusive cigar to attendees of the PCA 2021 Trade Show. Le Pâtissier translates to ‘pastry chef’ in French. The new brand got its inspiration from the Crowned Heads Le Carême line, which was inspired by French chef Marie-Antoine Careme. Both blends use a Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper, but the binder and fillers differ.
Economyhalfwheel.com

Nat Cicco Fifty Five to Debut at 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show

Last year, the Nat Cicco brand turned 55-years-old; this year, its parent company, Zander-Greg, will mark the occasion with a new limited edition cigar. The Nat Cicco Fifty Five is a 6 1/4 x 60 figurado that uses a Connecticut broadleaf wrapper, Indonesian binder from the island of Java, and fillers from Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. It’s a blend created by Rolando Villamil and will be made at Tabacalera Von Eicken in the Dominican Republic, which is also home to Epic Cigars, which was acquired by Zander-Greg in 2019.
B93

$3 DOLLAR DOMINOS PIZZAS DROP AGAIN THIS TUESDAY JUNE 22ND!

Hot Days...HOT PIZZA AND IT'S TIME TO DROP SOME MORE PIZZA!. Dominos is doing again this Tuesday June 22, 2021!. The $3 Dollar Medium Pizzas From Domoins are BACK!. Yes, the $3 Dollar Medium Pizzas Are BAck this Tuesday. We have been teaming up with Dominos for the past 17 years to bring you this event. I mean it's the best PIZZA deal you will find anywhere!
Agriculturefloridafarmfamily.com

Farm Facts: Mangoes

Whether blended into smoothies, mixed into salads or used to whip up salsas and marinades, mangoes make a delicious addition to all kinds of dishes. These sweet fruits are also an important crop in many tropical and subtropical regions around the world, including Florida’s Dade, Lee and Palm Beach counties where they’re grown commercially.
Agriculturesustainabilityallianceaz.org

Fishing for vegans

Depending on who’s counting, about half of shrimp is farmed, which in Southeast Asia has been wiping out coast-protecting mangrove trees. Shrimp is responsible for four times as many greenhouse gas emissions as the same amount of steak by weight, according to a study by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) in 2017. (It described the carbon footprint of a steak and shrimp cocktail dinner as equivalent to driving from Los Angeles to New York City.)
Boats & Watercraftshalfwheel.com

Watch: Countdown to PCA 2021 #3 (12:00 P.M. CDT)

Brooks Whittington and I will be back to talk about some things we are actually looking forward to at the 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show. Yes, that’s right: no doom and gloom. Sort of. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the issues with the trade show and...
Lawlexblog.com

The New Discovery Rules Six Months Later — CLE presentation

I heard from several judges that there are many lawyers across the state that aren’t clued into the new discovery rules and are messing things up. They asked me to redo my presentation so there would be one link and one place to go to learn about them. So, I did!
Lifestylehalfwheel.com

Cavalier Genève Limited Edition 2021 Debuting at PCA 2021

For the second straight year, the Cavalier Genève Limited Edition will be a 6 x 54 cigar, albeit not the same shape. The Cavalier Genève Limited Edition 2021 is a 6 x 54 toro, though it will be round instead of the box-pressed vitola that was used for 2020. This is similar to the first two installments of the series, both of which were 4 3/4 x 58 vitolas; the 2018 was box-pressed, while the 2019 was round. Cavalier Genève doesn’t disclose the blend for its annual limited edition, so it’s unclear what else has changed about the cigar.
MoviesSFGate

'Tadeo' Producer Lightbox, Austria's Arx Anima Team to Create Arxlight (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Lightbox, producer of the “Tadeo” franchise and “Capture the Flag,” is teaming with Austria’s Arx Anima (“Talking Tom and Friends”) to create Arxlight. A joint venture, the partnership aims to produce an animation feature every two-and-a-half years with an around €10 million ($12.1 million) budget. More from Variety. Lightbox,...
Economyhalfwheel.com

Casa Magna Liga F Debuting at PCA 2021

A stronger Casa Magna is coming soon. At next month’s 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show, Quesada Cigars will launch the Casa Magna Liga F. The line uses an Ecuadorian sun grown corojo wrapper over a Dominican binder and fillers from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. “The combination and balance...
Industryhalfwheel.com

What is PCA 2021?

This time next month, I—along with much of the U.S. cigar industry—will be in Las Vegas for the cigar industry’s annual trade show. Normally, this is the part where I would write about how in the coming we will write hundreds of articles about new products, etc. But that’s not entirely clear. For reasons both related to the trade show and unrelated to the trade show, this year’s trade show and our coverage of it are going to be a lot different.
Worldvocal.media

Creating in Limbo

As I'm writing this I'm currently in another lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, so far this is the 4th one in the past year. In 2020 we were in lockdown for 8 consecutive months with various restrictions put on us such as a curfew, traveling no further than 5kms from home. Basically the harshest lockdowns other than Italy.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An Online Riemannian PCA for Stochastic Canonical Correlation Analysis

We present an efficient stochastic algorithm (RSG+) for canonical correlation analysis (CCA) using a reparametrization of the projection matrices. We show how this reparametrization (into structured matrices), simple in hindsight, directly presents an opportunity to repurpose/adjust mature techniques for numerical optimization on Riemannian manifolds. Our developments nicely complement existing methods for this problem which either require $O(d^3)$ time complexity per iteration with $O(\frac{1}{\sqrt{t}})$ convergence rate (where $d$ is the dimensionality) or only extract the top $1$ component with $O(\frac{1}{t})$ convergence rate. In contrast, our algorithm offers a strict improvement for this classical problem: it achieves $O(d^2k)$ runtime complexity per iteration for extracting the top $k$ canonical components with $O(\frac{1}{t})$ convergence rate. While the paper primarily focuses on the formulation and technical analysis of its properties, our experiments show that the empirical behavior on common datasets is quite promising. We also explore a potential application in training fair models where the label of protected attribute is missing or otherwise unavailable.