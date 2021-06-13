Asylum, CLE Creating PCA Exclusives
The Asylum and CLE brands will each be releasing their own exclusive cigars for retailers who attend next month’s 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show. Both lines will come in the same three sizes, though the blends are different. The Asylum PCA Exclusive will be made entirely of Honduran tobacco, while CLE’s Eiroa PCA Exclusive will use a Cameroon-seed wrapper grown at the Eiroa family farms outside of Danlí, Honduras. Christian Eiroa, CLE’s founder, isn’t disclosing the binder or fillers used for the Eiroa PCA Exclusive.halfwheel.com