Asylum, CLE Creating PCA Exclusives

Last year, Illusione released a special version of its ~cg:4~ with a candela wrapper, now that cigar is back for a second release. At next month’s 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show, Illusione will offer a second release of its ~cg:4~ Candela to retailers who are in attendance. While most of the details remain the same, it will be offered in boxes of 25 instead of bundles of 10 cigars like the 2020 release. The other obvious change is that this year’s release will be offered to stores nationwide, whereas last year’s version was sold only at The Vault in Meridian, Idaho.