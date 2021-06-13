Cancel
Springfield, IL

Langfelder: Energy bill will affect 'our state, our country and our world'

By Glenn Minnis
sangamonsun.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield Mayor Jim Langfelder wants voters to know just how high the stakes are in the battle to keep energy plants across the state in business. “Thank you for everyone's involvement and interest in this life-changing State of Illinois energy legislation that will not only impact our cities but also our state, our country and our world,” Langfelder said at a recent rally. “Springfield City Water Light and Power has continually worked to serve our capital city and our residents with responsible, reliable and affordable energy while reducing its environmental impact.”

