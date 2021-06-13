Netherlands vs. Ukraine Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Lineups

It's difficult to fathom that this Euros will be the Netherlands's first major tournament in seven years, but the Oranje missed out on the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup. Now, to kick off its Euro 2020 campaign, the Netherlands will face an upstart Ukraine side ready to make a splash in Amsterdam.

Ukraine has not lost in six matches this year and made headlines in March for holding reigning world-champion France to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying.

The team is managed by Ukrainian national team hero Andriy Shevchenko, who is the country's all-time top scorer with 48 goals. The 2004 Ballon d'Or winner previously led the team to a first-place finish in its Euro qualifying group, which featured defending European champion Portugal.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Lineups:

Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, de Vrij, Blind, van Aanholt; de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Wijdnaldum; Depay, Weghorst.

Ukraine XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov.

Already without captain Virgil van Dijk as he recovers from a long-term knee injury, Netherlands will also be without Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for the opener due to a groin issue.

The Oranje has struggled of late, losing 4-2 to Turkey in its first World Cup qualifier in March. The Dutch side also settled for a 2-2 draw with Euros minnow Scotland earlier this month but defeated Georgia 3-0 last week in its final tune-up before the tournament.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay, who is linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, has scored five goals in his last three games for the Oranje.

