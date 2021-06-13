Cancel
Reader: If Polis Doesn't Veto It, HB 1317 Will Kill Medical Marijuana

By Westword Staff
Westword
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Polis, a strong proponent of marijuana while in the U.S. Congress, visits a Colorado grow in 2018. Before the Colorado legislative session ended this week, House Bill 1317 had been amended close to thirty times. It's now on Governor Jared Polis's desk — along with plenty of complaints from medical marijuana patients and cannabis industry stakeholders, who are urging him to veto the bill that would add many layers to this state's marijuana regulations.

