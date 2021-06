US Olympic Trials Wave I: Aurnou-Rhees Leads 200 IM, Armstrong & Frick Lead A-Finalists on Final Day. 17-year-old Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of New Albany went from second to last seed to top seed in the heats of the 200 IM on Monday morning at the US Olympic Trials Wave I as he dropped a couple tenths on his best to a 2:03.82. The Texas commit came in with a 2:04.0 on the psych sheet and was the only one who had yet to swim a 2:03, which he did in prelims to grab the top seed. He is just outside the all-time top 100 in the 17-18 age group as 2:03.73 is 100th.